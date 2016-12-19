× Expand Living the Word

By Lisa Elliott

The Word of God has become alive to me more and more each year. It doesn’t matter what circumstances I’m facing, it’s a lifeline, it grounds me, it strengthens my faith, and gives me direction. I can hardly wait to get into it every day. The principles of Jeremiah 17:8-9 have become my prayer: that I will plant myself in the soil of God’s love and send my roots into the living water of His Word do I don’t cease to bear fruit. Wow, to think we can bear fruit all year long by just taking in the living water of His Word on a regular basis. But how do we do this?

Here are some ways, especially this New Year, to hide God’s Word in your heart.