Avoiding Overload

By Jill Briscoe

The next day, as gale—force winds, continued to batter the ship, the crew began throwing the cargo overboard. ~ Acts 27:18

During a storm at sea, the sailors had to lighten the overburdened ship (Acts 27:14-20). Many times we need to lighten our own ships so we don’t go under!

When I was a small child my father took my sister and me down to the Liverpool dockyards to see the merchant ships that were bringing us food in the middle of the blitz during World War II. I noticed a painted waterline around the center of each vessel.

“What’s that for?” I asked my father.

“That’s to show the people loading up the ship how much it’s made to carry. If they put too much on so the line disappears, the boat will sink. If they put too little inside, it won’t be filled full enough to do what it was made to do. Each boat is made by its builder to carry just the right amount.”

I have often applied that picture to my own life. God has made me quite a large cargo ship. I can carry a lot—but there is still a “waterline” I need to watch. If I’m not taking anything on for God, I will feel strangely light and unfulfilled. If, however, I say yes to everything, I’ll soon be at the bottom of the sea!

Realize that God is your boat builder. He knows who you are, how big your hold is, and what He wants you carrying. The way to fulfillment lies in keeping close enough to hear His still small voice and in being obedient. Happy sailing!

Lord, I want to walk intimately with You. I know this happens through obedience. I want to love the people you put into my life as You do. I want to be involved in the activities You want me to be involved in. Teach me to hear Your voice clearly and to learn when to say no as well as when to say yes. Thank you for Your perfect path for my life! Amen.