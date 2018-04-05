Are You Counting the Costs?

× Expand Christian Devotions on Evangelism

By Jill Briscoe

“And He Himself gave some to be apostles, some prophets, some evangelists, and some pastors and teachers.” ~ Ephesians 4:11

Someone has to go to the uttermost parts of the earth with the Good News. God gives to a few the tools for the job and sends them out, even as the Father sent the Son. Jesus was the first missionary, and He left His home, His loved ones, and His comforts to bring us not only the message of redemption but Himself Self-sacrifice is part of the job.There is no way around the cost that some must pay to take the Christian gospel to those who have never heard the name of Jesus.

But what of those who are left behind—those who stay at home while the men go forth to battle? My heart goes out to mothers, wives, and children who “make do” without their menfolk—because I’ve been there! For twelve years, my husband was on the road for long periods of time. “How can a man fulfill his biblical role as a father when he’s never around?” I would ask myself. Back would come God’s answer: “How can a man fulfill the biblical role of an evangelist if he’s always at home?” For those who are called, there is no choice about the matter—for when Jesus Christ is Lord, you follow Him, even to the uttermost parts of the earth!

We need to ask God to help us remember to pray for traveling evangelists and to show us practical ways to encourage and support their families.

Lord, You’ve not called me to go to the uttermost parts of the earth, but you’ve called me to pray, especially for those families you’ve asked to make that kind of sacrifice. Help me to be faithful in praying for them and reaching out in practical ways. I know, too, that I’m not off the hook as you’ve called me to certain things and places that require sacrifice as well. Help me to always be willing to count the cost and be faithful to the call you have on my life for the sake of the gospel. Amen.