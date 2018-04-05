A Bouquet of Praise

× Expand Christian Devotions on Humility

By Jill Briscoe

“What do you have that you did not receive? Now if you did indeed receive it, why do you glory as if you had not received it?” ~ 1 Corinthians 4:7

I watched Corrie ten Boom receive people’s heartfelt thanks for her ministry. “How do you stay humble, Corrie?” I asked her. “It must be hard not to get big-headed when everyone keeps saying ‘thank you’ all the time.” Corrie smiled and replied, “I used to struggle with it, but not anymore. All through the day I collect people’s appreciation as if I’m collecting a beautiful bunch of flowers. Then at the end of the day I kneel by my bedside and offer my bouquet to Jesus. ‘Here You are, Lord,’ I say. ‘They are all Yours, for what have I that I did not receive?’”

Prayer keeps the glory where it is due. Shortly after I was converted to Christ at the age of eighteen, I found out I had been a help to a friend. To be a help and not a hindrance was such a new experience for me that I didn’t quite know what to do with the pride and happiness that flooded my heart! I could have put Corrie’s words to use then. “Collect the flowers and make sure they are offered to Him at the end of the day.” We are saved to serve, blessed to be a blessing; but we need to watch our attitude when someone thanks us for the help that we have been.

Do you struggle with pride when God uses you? Pray, and He will remind you that He is the Source of your help, the Giver of your gifts, and the Enabler of your ministry. Therefore—to God be the Glory!

Lord, thank You for the beautiful picture of taking any praise I get and putting it in a bouquet to give to You. It is all Yours! Help me not to forget that or take any credit for it. I want to glorify You with my life. Remind me that I am to be a blessing to others and that only You deserve the thanks. I am in awe that you would give me gifts and use me. May I never take a bouquet for myself. I love You. Amen.