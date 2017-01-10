× Expand Delighting to Do the Will of God

By Jill Briscoe

Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will know what God wants you to do, and you will know how good and pleasing and perfect His will really is. ~ Romans 12:2

I have so many choices, a young student confided to her teacher. “If only God would write me a letter and tell me what to do.”

“He has written you a letter,” her teacher replied, handling her a Bible.

“But, where is my answer?” the student asked, bewildered, as she thumbed through the pages.

“It’s in there somewhere,” her mentor answered. “It may not be one specific verse in one chapter, but rather a principle found in many places throughout the whole book. You could well discover it in a study of the life of a patriarch, the wise sayings of Solomon, or the instructions of Paul. You may find that Jesus directly addresses your dilemma, or you may not. But one thing I can tell you: If you really want to know God’s will because you want to delight Him, and if you’re willing to consistently read your Bible, you will find your answer. God has promised that those who seek will find.”

The crux of the matter is that little word if. If you are willing to consistently study God’s Word, only then will you find God’s “good and pleasing and perfect” will (Romans 12:2). We have to consistently read, study, and digest God’s Word.

God doesn’t hide His will. He speaks specifically to many situations in His Word. He gives His Spirit for wisdom. He wants to show you his “good, pleasing, and perfect” will. Then He wants you to delight in doing it.

Lord, thank you for Your Word. Thank you that your Word is alive! Give me a hunger for Your Word and then satisfy it as I obediently meditate on it every day. Speak to me, Father, for I am listening! I delight in You! Amen.