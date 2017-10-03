× Expand Filled by the Holy Spirit

By Jill Briscoe

“Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to debauchery. Instead, be filled with the Spirit.” ~ Ephesians 5:18

“Have you ever been drunk?” a man asked me. I confessed I had not. “I have,” he said. “Everything was affected. My eyesight, my balance, and my judgment!”

Interestingly, Paul uses drunkenness to teach us about the fullness of the Spirit. Don’t be controlled by drink, but be controlled by the Spirit, he says. Let the Holy Spirit affect the way you look at things and the way you walk. Being filled with the Spirit will be a happy experience. God will not make us miserable if we let Him rule us. Our hearts will be singing all day long, and in fact, we will be able to thank God always for all things! (See Eph. 5:19-20).

Paul doesn’t say to have some of the Spirit for some things. Christianity is a religion of “alls.” It’s an “all or nothing” faith in an all-sufficient God. The Holy Spirit is to “fill and control” us. Once the Holy Spirit fills us and gains control, He can enable us to do what He tells us to do!

Like a cup under a faucet, our lives must be held under God’s Spirit. If we grieve or pull back or lie to Him, confession will be necessary or we shall lose the fullness. Notice I didn’t say lose the Spirit – but the fullness. Once the Holy Spirit comes into our hearts as resident and not as renter, he comes to stay! It is up to us to make Him as comfortable as possible in our lives.

Lord, I want to live a life that is filled and controlled by the Holy Spirit. Forgive me for the times I have pulled back from Your generous faucet and tried to do things on my own. Thank You for coming into my life to stay. Fill every part of me and enable me to do all You have planned for me. Amen.