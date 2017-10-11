× Expand The Battle is the Lord's!

By Jill Briscoe

“They were helped in fighting them, and God handed the Hagrites and all their allies over to them, because they cried out to him during the battle. He answered their prayers, because they trusted in him.” ~ 1 Chronicles 5:20

When you’re in the middle of conflict, it’s not hard to remember to cry out to God. These men of Israel were skilled warriors (1 Chron. 5:18). They waged war in their endeavor to possess the territory God had given them (1 Chron. 5:19). They were armed with shields, swords, and bows, but their greatest weapon was prayer.

As soon as we cry out to God during battle—whatever that battle may be—the battle becomes God’s and not ours! Our part is to fight, to learn the skills of standing up against God’s enemies, and to wield the sword of the Spirit (which is the Word of God—Ephesians 6:17). As we trust God and thrust our sword, we gain ground.

All of us need to gain ground in the battle between good and evil. Some of us are fighting for our homes and families. Some of us are fighting despair, fear, worry, or depression. Some of us are fighting to gain confidence. If we will only cry out to God during the battle, we will occupy the “land.”

However, once the battle is “won,” you must then sustain the victory. You need to keep on crying out and God will keep on giving you victory and peace! Prayer helps you to remember that, above all, the battle is God’s (1 Chron. 5:22)—He will fight for you.

Suggested Reading: 1 Chronicles 5:18-22

Lord, today I am in the middle of a very real battle. I see all the danger and find myself trying to figure it all out. I will choose to cry out to you and let you fight for me. I will keep my eyes on You and receive Your victory and peace. Amen.