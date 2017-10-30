× Expand Devotions on God's Mighty Power

By Jill Briscoe

I pray that you will begin to understand the incredible greatness of His power for us who believe Him. This is the same mighty power that raised Christ from the dead and seated Him in the place of honor at God’s right hand in the heavenly realms. ~ Ephesians 1:19-20

Paul talks of the working of God’s “mighty power” on our behalf. “I pray that you will begin to understand the incredible greatness of His power for us who believe Him,” that same mighty power that raised Christ from the dead and seated Him in the place of honor at God’s right hand in heaven. If you’ve ever seen a dead body, then you will be able to understand a little of the power it must take to restore it to life. It will take more power than sending an astronaut to the moon and bringing Him back again. After all, people have the power to do all that. But people do not have the power to raise the dead. God did that when He raised Christ, and now He tells us that the same power works in each believer. That means His mighty power in me is adequate for any situation.

A man from Australia bought a Rolls Royce in England and took it home with him. However, he neglected to find out the horsepower. He wrote to the manufacturer, but received only the terse British reply, “Adequate!” The British firm believed that that was all the owner of car needed to know.

We don’t need to know how God’s power works, we only need to know that His power in us is available and wholly “adequate.” Use it to its full advantage for God’s kingdom.

Suggested Reading: Ephesians 1:15-23

Father, all too often, I try to deal with my life in my own power. Remind me that I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength, not just the things in challenging times but all things at all times. Your Holy Spirit’s power in me is waiting to help me deal with everything You bring into my life. Thank you. Amen.