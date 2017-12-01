× Expand Devotions on Practicing Joy

By Jill Briscoe

“Enter his gates with thanksgiving; go into his courts with praise. Give thanks to him and bless his name.” ~ Psalm 100:4

Joy dies when we do not practice it. It’s produced by praise (or gratitude) glancing heavenward, feeling its soul begin to smile. Joy is Jesus—God in Galilean cloth, walking our earth, bearing our cross, burying our sin with Him and rising again to offer us life. For the joy that was set before Him, Jesus endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated on the Father's right hand in glory (see Heb. 12:2). He is busy preparing a place for you and me and anyone who will thank and praise Him for His salvation. There is such joy in realizing we're headed home—especially if our homes down here are hard and loveless places to be. Joy is first and foremost produced by praise.

Joy is produced by perseverance, too. We must deliberately joy in the journey, however dark the night or rough the road. That takes an act of the will—to reach out a hand to find Him and grasp His heavenly help, to seek in the dark until we see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. As we persevere, there is joy in finding our frantic spirit held in His arms.

Joy is presence—His precious presence. As we practice the presence of God moment by moment and day by day, month by month and year by year, our life will find meaning and rest. It is hardest to practice His presence when the sun comes out and the spring flowers cover the earth. But our joy will fade like the flowers of the field if we do not.

I have a problem with my lower back (who doesn't!). Sometimes it's fine, and sometimes it's not, and occasionally it puts me in bed or in the hospital. I have found I need to look after my relationship with my back when it's well, not when it's in poor shape—and that's hard. Why sit properly, refuse to lift heavy stuff, and ask for help when I'm feeling just fine? Yet if I don't pamper it when it's good, it's only a matter of time till I'm in trouble again.

Likewise, we must care for our relationship with God when things are good and not just when life is painful. This way, when trouble comes, we feel so good that we hardly notice the bad spell at all. It's as if we're held above it on a cushion of joy.

Joy is produced by praise, perseverance, and practice, and it is sustained by God. He has placed His ever-loving hand upon our life, guiding and keeping us, connecting and blessing us. Joy is something only God can give, for joy is His heart!

So are you ready to joy in God? Start by being grateful for who He is. Then think of all the things you are grateful for.

Lord, help me to praise you and have a grateful heart not only this week set aside to give thanks, but every day of my life. Forgive me for, too often, living a joyless life, a life that is not marked by gratitude. You have given me so much. Especially, remind me to be thankful when times are good so I don’t forget Who it is that gave me the good. Thank you most of all for the incredible reality that You, the Creator of the world, desires a relationship with me and gives me your precious presence. Help me to practice gratitude. Amen.