Unity in Faith

By Jill Briscoe

“One Lord, one faith, one baptism.” ~ Ephesians 4:5

The basis for the unity that we have with other believers is set out for us in Ephesians 4:4-6. The little word one appears often. There is one body, and Christ is the head. A body is an earthly vehicle whereby a spiritual being gets around in a physical environment. We are to be vehicles for His actions. We are one in the Spirit, for we have access by one Spirit to the Father. All who have the Spirit have one common hope – that one day we shall be like Him.

We have one Lord, too. When David gathered his band of distressed and discontented men around him in the cave of Adullam, he became captain over them. Those men saw each other, not so much as potential threats, competitors, or enemies, but as comrades in arms united by their leader (1 Sam. 22:2).

We have one faith, sharing the same vital truths concerning the Lord, His work, and purpose. We share one baptism, for we are baptized into the body of Christ (Gal. 3:27). All believers see baptism as a rite of identification with the Lord Jesus. It should be a unifying factor, for in every baptism there is a statement of relationship to the risen Lord.

Lastly, we have one God and Father of all. If we can keep in mind the many things we agree upon, we will maintain the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.

Suggested Reading: Ephesians 4:1-5

Lord, thank You for the oneness in all these great Truths. I find comfort when I concentrate on what You have taught all believers to be true. When I find myself disagreeing with a believer over something we cannot see in the same way, remind me to point to the majors, Your great solid Truth, to give us unity and peace in a place we can begin to agree. Amen.