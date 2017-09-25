× Expand Devotions on Using Time Wisely

By Jill Briscoe

“Be careful, then, how you live – not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil.” ~ Ephesians 5:15-16

We must buy up the opportunities we have before the night comes. This is the day of opportunity. Our church took a survey to two thousand women in our community to find out what they were thinking, and how our women’s ministry could best meet their needs. Out of all of those interviewed, only a handful of women were hostile or refused to talk with us. We need to buy up the opportunities with the many who are interested and searching.

Colossians 4:5 tells us to “Be wise in the way you act toward outsiders; make the most of every opportunity.” Paul goes on to explain that in this wise walk, our speech must be salty (there will be a tang to it) so that we may know how to answer every person. Making the most of every opportunity means cultivating the “know-how” of argument and debate. Making the most of every opportunity means that by our very lifestyle, we will engender some questions from others.

Once in a train full of rowdy, drunken football fans, a young Christian was sitting quietly, reading. An old gentleman, observing first the drunks and then the young man, said to him, “You seem to have found the secret to life–do you want to share it?” Our young friend lost no time “making the most of the opportunity”!

We must ask God for a great sense of urgency so that we can make the most of every opportunity to serve and share Him.

Suggested Reading: Ephesians 5:15-21

Lord, so many times I forget that You have a use for every day of my life. Give me a hunger to find the opportunities You give, and the strength and wisdom to use my time wisely. Amen.