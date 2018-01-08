Walking Closely with God

× Expand Devotions on Walking with God

By Jill Briscoe

“Enoch walked with God; then he was no more, because God took him away.” ~ Genesis 5:24

Enoch was a faithful friend of God. He was in constant touch with him (Gen. 5:24). Another word for that is “fellowship.” His consistency in his fellowship with God gives us something to think about! In the end, after he had lived 365 years, he was favored by being taken to heaven in a supernatural way.

“He was no more, because God took him away (Gen. 5:24). The King James Version says, “He was not.” One moment he “was”—the next he “was not.” It was as if these two—God and Enoch—had taken so many walks together through life, talking and delighting in each other, that one day as they walked along, God said to Enoch, “It’s late; why don’t you come home to my house tonight?” And they walked right on home! To be fruitful, faithful, and favored in such a way shows us what true friendship with God is all about.

Do we enjoy such closeness with God? Walking with God speaks of a commonality, a communion, an easy, conversational “walk” with our Creator on the road of life. It involves being honest with our heavenly Companion. Hurt feelings must be discussed, misunderstandings laid on the table. Fellowship means warmth of understanding and an interest in the thoughts and feelings of another. When we walk together with God all our days, we’ll find ourselves walking right on home.

Lord, thank You for showing me through the life of Enoch that You want a close relationship with me. Sometimes I am guilty of pushing You away, thinking I can hide certain areas of my life from You. How I let myself be so deceived is hard to comprehend, especially when I look into Your Word and find You reaching out to me. Help me to be honest and faithful to You, so that I can experience a richer, fuller, walk with You this year. Amen.