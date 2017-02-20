× Expand Escaping Temptation's Power

By Jill Briscoe

But remember that the temptations that come into your life are no different from what others experience. And God is faithful. He will keep the temptation from becoming so strong that you can’t stand up against it. When you are tempted, He will show you a way out so that you will not give in to it. ~ 1 Corinthians 10:13

I’ve always disliked tests. But now that I am a teacher myself, I know there is no other way to help students evaluate, learn, and grow than by putting what they’ve learned to the test.

The tests that come into our lives are meant to deepen our walk with God. “When your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow…you will be strong in character and ready for anything…God blesses the people who patiently endure testing” (Jas. 1:3-4, 12).

But tests are different from temptation. God may test, but He never tempts. That’s Satan’s realm. Temptation is universal and happens to the best of us! Temptation is not a sin—after all, Jesus was tempted (Matt. 4:1-11). It’s how we handle the temptation that becomes the issue. God promises that even when Satan does his dirty work in sending an enticing temptation our way, God will not allow it to be too strong for us, and He will provide a way of escape.

Facing temptation humbles us because sometimes we give in and find ourselves in a sticky situation with God and others, needing to repent! We have to know our own sinful nature well enough to know where temptations will strike. Then we must be ready with Scripture so that we can send Satan packing. After all, that’s what Jesus did!

Suggested Reading: 1 Corinthians 10:12-33

Lord, it is no surprise to You when I give in to temptation and fall off Your path. Thank You that You always pick me up, dust me off, and get me back on track. Help me Jesus to recognize the tactics of Satan and stand against them with the shield of faith and the sword of the Spirit. And help me to know when to run! Amen.