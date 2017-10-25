× Expand God Reveals Himself to Us

By Jill Briscoe

“Now this is eternal life: that they may know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom You have sent.” ~ John 17:3

“Mommy, what is God like?” inquired a typical grade-school child. What would you have said? How can you put the ocean in a thimble, a camel through the eye of a needle, the whole earth in a bucket? Where do you begin and where do you end? God is vast, yet we know He can be known. After all, Christianity is a religion of revelation.

But only God can let us know who He is and what His desires and laws are. The gospel—or Good News—is that He has done just that. There is no excuse for you or for me or even for a child of the age of understanding to say we haven’t seen His power, because “God’s invisible qualities – His eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made” (Rom. 1:20).

Go for a walk in the park, ski down the crystal slopes, count the stars on a clear night, watch the trees change dresses for the fall—you’ll see Him there.

God’s Word is written on our hearts, too—impressed upon our consciences (see Rom. 2:15). And in case we misread His message within, He wrote His desires on ten tablets of stone and someone copied them so we have them clearly in our own language in our own Bibles.

Christ is the illustrated edition of that law. God’s last Word—“ I am God”—He said again and again. Men believed because of the life that He lived and the death that He died and the Resurrection He accomplished. “What is God like, little child? See Jesus!”

Lord, thank You for revealing Yourself to me in so many ways. You are not a God that makes me guess about You. I can read Your Word, look at Your creation, and ponder how You lived here on Earth. All of Your wonderful revelation gives me direction for my life. Help me to find fresh ways to listen! Amen.