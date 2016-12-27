× Expand In Step with God

By Jill Briscoe

“If we are living now by the Holy Spirit, let us follow the Holy Spirit’s leading in every part of our lives.” ~ Galatians 5:25

When we first come to faith in Christ we feel we can conquer the world–with God’s help, of course! We wonder if the Spirit will be able to keep up with us. After a little going, a little knowing, and a little growing, we begin to realize this “walk” of faith requires training, stamina, and expertise. We cannot help asking ourselves the question, “How long will I be able to stay caught up with the Spirit?” Further down the hard course of life, tripped up by sin, or distracted, like Martha (Luke 10:38-42), by much serving, or just plain jaded with the constant fight of faith, we find ourselves fervently echoing Paul’s exhortation to simply “follow” the Holy Spirit.

God delights to hear and answer that request. He wants us to follow. He doesn’t with to see us galloping ahead or dragging behind, but following, going where he goes, arching as one person toward the finish line.

The Holy Spirit is described in Scripture as the Helper. He will not walk for us–he will walk with us and lead us; and make no mistake about it–he won’t stop going even if we do. There is grace to help in time of need: strength for the day, confidence for tomorrow, direction in the dark, company in the light–even power to plod–and it’s all within our reach. It is his to supply, and it is ours to use.

Lord, in this time of New Year’s reflections, I tend to think of all the things I will do to have more control over my life, to make things “better”. Thank You for reminding me that the best way to move forward is to follow You closely and to let the Holy Spirit be my great Helper. Amen.