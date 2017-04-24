× Expand Light at the End of the Tunnel

By Jill Briscoe

“The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned.” ~ Isaiah 9:2

Are you in need of a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel? Isaiah promises that even in darkness, even in death itself, there is good ground for hope. The power of God is able to restore life to His people even when they appear already dead!

What is that great light? It is the Savior, Jesus Christ. This prediction was fulfilled by Christ’s coming (Matt. 4:16). The light of Christ brought the promise of deliverance for Israel. A new day had come!

The Savior is a great light in the darkness to us as well. Maybe you live in the darkness of divorce or in the shadow of death. Some of you may be watching a loved one slowly disintegrate before your eyes. Perhaps you have given up seeing any light in a dark family or church situation. Others, in seemingly perfect circumstances, live in the deepest darkness of all – depression that nothing seems to penetrate! Listen to the Good News! There’s light at the end of the tunnel – look up and see Jesus standing there! Hear what he says: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (Jn. 8:12).

The Word of God penetrates the darkness of our soul. It’s as if God penetrates the darkness with His inescapable light. Ask God to penetrate your tunnel of darkness with His glorious light.

Suggested Reading: Isaiah 9:1-7

Lord, forgive me for being so caught up in the dark shadows of the events of my life that I forget You are here, You can penetrate the darkness, and I can find hope in You. I praise You for the way You are working in every situation. You will protect me and guide me through everything. Amen.