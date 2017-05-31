× Expand My Loving Redeemer

By Jill Briscoe

“He is so rich in kindness that He purchased our freedom through the blood of His Son, and our sins are forgiven.” ~ Ephesians 1:7

Another blessing recorded in Ephesians is the purchase of our freedom—redemption. The word redemption means “to buy back with a ransom.” The slave market is in Paul’s mind as he tries to find images to convey the state of our spirits as slaves to sin and the love of our Redeemer, paying with His own precious blood the ultimate price for our freedom. Some think that because Christ died, all receive redemption automatically. Not so! We have to say thank you and take advantage of that freedom by walking away from our old master and serving the One who has bought us with such a price—whose service is perfect freedom!

An African chief raided a village and took captive a young boy. The child became his favorite servant. Years later the boy’s aged parents, having spent years sacrificing, took their very lives in their hands and journeyed afar to lay the redemption money at the chief’s feet and claim their now-grown son. Free to go, the son declined, choosing to stay and serve his master. His sorrowing parents returned to die alone in their old age. A few years later the chief died, and according to custom, the favorite servant was buried alive with him to keep him company in the afterlife. The young man had refused to be redeemed.

What a tragedy occurs for those who refuse to be redeemed by the one who loves them! Have you refused to be redeemed? That is a very dangerous thing to do.

Suggested Reading: Ephesians. 1:1-14

Lord, thank you for paying the ultimate price for my redemption. I bring before You the ones who have turned down Your awesome gift. Open their hearts to the truth of the gospel. Draw them to Yourself and use me to faithfully pray for them. Amen.