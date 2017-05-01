× Expand Obedient Living

By Jill Briscoe

“This letter is from Paul, chosen by God to be an apostle of Christ Jesus. It is written to God’s holy people in Ephesus, who are faithful followers of Christ Jesus.” ~ Ephesians 1:1

Paul wrote many letters to the groups of believers scattered around Asia Minor, and in many versions of the Bible, he addressed these “holy people” as “saints.” A “saint” in the New Testament sense was a saved sinner. It is through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ that a sinner becomes a saint.

But what does the word saint mean? The Greek words hagios for “saint” and hagiazo for “sanctify” are related. The vessels in the temple were sanctified—set apart for God and for His service—and so are ordinary people who come in faith to Jesus Christ. All New Testament believers are holy people—saints—regardless of their progress or growth.

Paul addresses his letters to ordinary believers who were called by God to be saints, just as surely as Paul was called by God to be an apostle (Rom. 1:1).

Some people protest the word holy or saint, saying they don’t want to be called by such a high and holy title. It means they have to live up to it! Too many Christians want to be saved by the Lord, yet live like the devil. When once we realize that being a true Christian means being “Christianly” true in character, and when we decide to live in obedience to our calling, then God will set us aside for His very special service, just as He did the vessels in His temple.

Whether we like it or not, we are holy people, saints. We bear the responsibility of His name and should live accordingly!

Suggested Reading: Ephesians 1:1-14

Lord, there are definitely times when I sure don’t feel like a saint, when I pull myself away from You because of my sin. I understand that You see me through the eyes of Your Son Jesus and that is what makes me a saint! I need You Father. I cannot live a life of obedience without Your power and help. Help me to keep my eyes on You, my ears open, and my will surrendered. Thank You for Your grace. Amen.