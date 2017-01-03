× Expand Sitting on the Fence

By Jill Briscoe

Agrippa interrupted him. “Do you think you can make me a Christian so quickly?” ~ Acts 26:28

It’s not enough to be almost persuaded; it’s not enough to decide that you will become a Christian…later. You can be almost persuaded, but lost! You can take your time and sit on the fence—but that will assure you a place with the devil and all his angels!

Sitting on the fence is easy. You can sit on the fence every Sunday at church. Thousands of respectable people do it every week. It’s not very comfortable, but it certainly can be done.

Perhaps you don’t want to bother God by asking Him to pick up His pen and write down your name in His book. Or maybe you want to wait a while and live a little first. “Lord, make me holy—but not just yet,” you pray! After all, you’ve heard that God can be such a spoilsport!

Maybe you are waiting for your best friend to make a decision—you’ve never been the first to make a move.

If you want to go to hell, simply do nothing. So what do you need to do to make absolutely sure you don’t go to hell and do go to heaven? If you want to get off the fence, then all you have to do is jump. It will be a leap that lands you safely in the arms of Jesus! It will be the best thing you ever did.

Lord, I do not want to be on the sidelines any longer. I want to experience Your joy, Your peace, and Your love in a tangible way. I know that when I step off and jump, You will catch me and never let me go or leave me alone. I commit myself to You wholeheartedly. Thank you for Your mercy and presence in my life! Amen.