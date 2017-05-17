× Expand Spiritual Blessings

By Jill Briscoe

“How we praise God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly realms because we belong to Christ.” ~ Ephesians 1:3

Paul says God has blessed us in the realm of spiritual experience with a special benediction. The Lord thinks so highly of the people He created that He commanded certain things be done for them—thus blessing them.

The Old Testament tells us about Noah and his family who were sheltered in a huge boat from God’s judgment. Then after forty days and nights, the waters receded and their boat rested on Mount Ararat. What a lovely picture of the things God wants to do for us! We deserve the judgment of God for our wrongdoing; but Christ is our life-saving boat, and sheltered in Him we escape the retribution due to us.

But Christianity is not escapism. Christianity is opening the door to a whole new world—a spiritual Mount Ararat. As Romans 5:10 puts it, “For since we were restored to friendship with God by the death of His Son while we were still His enemies, we will certainly be delivered from eternal punishment by His life.” Major Ian Thomas explained it this way in a sermon: “Christ’s death makes us fit for heaven—Christ’s life makes us fit for earth!”

Becoming a Christian means understanding God’s judgment and sheltering in Christ; being a Christian means exploring Mount Ararat—the heavenly slopes of spiritual experience. It’s hard to take in anything more once we have grasped the meaning of the Cross, but the “much more” of the gospel leads us into spiritual blessings and heavenly experiences that will bring a song of praise and love from our hearts.

Suggested Reading: Ephesians 1: 1-14

Lord, thank You for all the spiritual blessings that are mine because of how highly You think of me. I’m amazed that despite my sin, You have given me life, and continually give me an outpouring of blessings, especially spiritually. Amen.