What Kind of Life Are You Building?

By Jill Briscoe

But there is going to come a time of testing at the judgment day to see what kind of work each builder has done. Everyone’s work will be put through the fire to see whether or not it keeps its value. If the work survives the fire, that builder will receive a reward. ~ 1 Corinthians 3:13-14

I am often asked, “Will Christians be judged if they have accepted Christ?” The answer is yes. We must all stand before the judgment seat of Christ to “receive whatever we deserve for the good or evil we have done in our bodies” (2 Cor. 5:10). It doesn’t say, “All of us will appear before God’s judgment seat—except me!” Believers will not be condemned for sin because their sin has been blotted out, concealed, nailed to Christ’s cross (Col. 2:14). But believers will be judged for the good and the bad they have done. The quality of what they have done with their lives will be tested.

Paul called believers “builders.” All people are building something with their lives. Some are building their dream castles, others their empires of influence. Some are building temples to their own fame. What are you busy building? Are you building anything in the kingdom of God? Are you building friendships with a view to leading someone to Christ, or building a ministry to children, women, or to the needy? Will your life’s accomplishments survive the fire of God’s testing? In other words, will God find your “building” to be made of gold, silver, and jewels—having eternal value?

The rewards are described in the Bible as crowns—such as the crown of righteousness (2Tim. 4:8) or the crown of life (Rev. 2:10). The Lord Jesus will crown the builders who have built well. When we build up God’s kingdom, we offer Christ true spiritual worship, and we will receive a reward.

Suggested Reading: 1 Corinthians 3:10-17

Lord, my heart’s desire is to really build a life that glorifies You. I confess that I sometimes get sidetracked from that goal. Forgive me, Father, and help me to keep my focus on eternal things, not worldly things. Show me ways today that I can tangibly share You with the people You bring into my life. Thank You for Your precious gift of life! Amen.