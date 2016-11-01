× Expand Saying Goodbye

By Jill Briscoe

“And now I entrust you to God and the message of his grace that is able to build you up and give you and inheritance with all those he has set apart for himself.” Acts 20:32 (NLT)

Standing in a busy airport, I watched people meeting and greeting, sighing and crying! Saying goodbye is no fun at all.

Paul was saying goodbye to his friends, the leaders of the church in Ephesus. He was on his way to Jerusalem, not knowing what was ahead, but conscious of the fact that he would never see these Ephesian believers again (Acts 20:25). How would they fare? Would they make it without him? This must have made it very difficult for Paul to trust them into God’s care and get on that boat! However, he was able to say, “And now I entrust you to God and the message of his grace.”

How do you trust God when it’s time to say goodbye? How do you sail away to a college campus after leaving home as a vulnerable child? How do you move on to another ministry and pass the baton to other leaders who you feel are not quite ready? The secret is to realize that you are trusting God and His grace, not any earthly man or woman, to keep and watch over these precious people! They are safe in His care. When you know that it is time to say goodbye, put your work, your child, your spiritual followers, and/or your parents into God’s safekeeping. Pray that His grace will be their keeper and sustainer while you are away. Then trust God to do the rest.

Lord, it is often so hard to say goodbye. Thank You for being a loving Father, who I can trust will protect and care for the loved ones I cannot be with. Help me to stay in prayer, trusting You are faithful and will take care of the rest. Amen.

Suggested Reading: Acts 20:13-38