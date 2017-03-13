× Expand When Trouble Troubles You

By Jill Briscoe

Pharaoh quickly summoned Moses and Aaron and said, “I have sinned against the Lord your God and against you. Now forgive my sin once more and pray to the Lord your God to take this deadly plague away from me.” ~ Exodus 10:16-17

Does something really bad have to happen to you before you let God have His way in your life? Sometimes plagues of trouble bring people to their senses, and they truly repent and come to the Lord. Others repent for a moment, but when a reprieve comes, they, like Pharaoh, put the whole thing out of their minds (Ex. 7:23).

When God sent a plague of frogs on the land of Egypt, Pharaoh began to soften, so God removed the plague. “But when Pharaoh saw that there was relief, he hardened his heart and would not listen to Moses and Aaron, just as the Lord had said” (Ex. 8:15). When the next plague hit Pharaoh, he pled with Moses, “Now pray for me” (Ex. 8:28). However, after God had removed the plague, Pharaoh again hardened his heart. Pharaoh was given many opportunities to deal with his sin, repent, and acknowledge the Lord. But he was never sorry for his sin–merely sorry for himself. He repeatedly hardened his heart, and in the end, God took over and hardened it for him. God has warned us that His Spirit will not always “put up with” people (Gen. 6:3). If we resist the promptings of God’s Spirit pointing out our sin and our dire need of a Savior, there may come a time when it will be too late. If God has allowed trouble to trouble you, it may be a stimulus to let His Spirit do His convincing, convicting, and converting work in your life.

Suggested Reading: Exodus 10:1-20

Lord, the thought of being left with a hardened heart scares me, because I know it is lonely and cold without Your presence in my life. Help me to stay open to Your voice and responsive to Your guidance. Let me hear You in my troubles, so that I can truly repent and make the needed changes. I want You to have full reign in my life. Amen.