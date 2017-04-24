× Expand Worship

By Jill Briscoe

“And they were calling to one another: ‘Holy, holy, holy is the Lord Almighty; the whole earth is full of his glory.’ At the sound of their voices the doorposts and thresholds shook and the temple was filled with smoke.” ~ Isaiah 6:3-4

The temple shook at the voice of him who cried. I used to think that this verse referred to God, but then I realized the text reveals it is the voice of the angel that shakes heaven. If such a tumult occurs at the voice of an angel, whatever will happen when God Himself speaks?

We take the privilege of worship far too lightly. We get too chummy with God, or try to bring Him down to our level. A friend He is – but an almighty Friend, a holy Friend. As we come to understand His ineffable nature, we shall be saved from irreverent attitudes in prayer. And yet He encourages us to “approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need” (Heb. 4:16). It is because Jesus our Advocate is at the right hand of God that we dare to come boldly before His throne.

When God’s angels acknowledged God’s Person and attributed worth to Him, “the temple was filled with smoke.” This undoubtedly refers to the shekinah glory – the presence of God made manifest. So when you and I attribute worth to God in worship, heaven is moved and God will show Himself – if not to the world, certainly to the worshiper. The awesome reality of God may cause us fear, as it did Isaiah, but it hopefully will lead us to submission and a deep desire to serve our lost world.

Suggested Reading: Isaiah 6:1-13

Lord, what a privilege I take so lightly that I am allowed into Your holy presence! When I worship You, I am always blessed by Your Spirit. Help me to approach You boldly but reverently, always mindful that Jesus is at Your right hand to be my Advocate. Amen.