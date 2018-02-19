× Expand Christian Ministry Stories a Ministry Behind Bars

By Deborah Milton

What could a photojournalist and professional ballet dancer have in common? A shared willingness to offer unique talents, seasoned by more than a decade’s experience and God’s grace, to reach women in prison.

Alyce Roeder recently retired from her career as a dancer, after more than ten years with the Milwaukee Ballet Company, when two fellow dancers and friends asked her to visit a prison and dance as part of a program sponsored by Discipleship Unlimited, a ministry co-founded by Linda and Dallas Strom. Though she thought the idea strange – dancers going into prisons – she said, Why not, Lord? and went.

Elizabeth Flores-Joles’ mother-in-law encouraged her to read Christian books, including Linda Strom’s Karla Faye Tucker Set Free (WaterBrook Press), the story of a believer on Death Row. Though the book held little interest for Elizabeth, she noticed the author lived in Wisconsin – and Elizabeth was a photojournalist with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Strange coincidence, she thought, and what a great idea for a story!

A Call to Dance

Although dance had played a significant role in Alyce’s life, as her mother directed a ballet school and company, her passion for dance as a career dawned at age fifteen. At that time, in her hometown of Memphis, Tenn., little opportunity presented itself for aspiring ballet students. But Alyce knew God would be at work in her circumstances to bring about the dream He placed in her heart. God had led her to complete surrender when she committed her heart to Christ in the sixth grade, and she believed He would always provide for her in His time and in His way.

She never really auditioned to be in a ballet company. After high school, a summer dance program led her to four years with the Nashville Ballet Company. “Nashville was very small for a ballet dancer; nothing was going on. But I knew the Lord wanted me there, so I stayed, and the next year I had a contract with the Nashville Ballet Company. Then, in 1991, her Nashville director became director of the Milwaukee Ballet Company and asked Alyce and four other dancers to join the prestigious Wisconsin company. In the same way, I knew God wanted me to come to Milwaukee. When the Lord tells me to do something for Him, I just know. Over time, I’ve learned to be obedient.”

A Photo of a Woman Praying

At 19, Elizabeth had experienced a lifetime of brokenness when she met photographer David Joles. David brought affection and stability to her life – welcome encouragement after years of childhood abuse in a small town in New Mexico – and he gave Elizabeth her first camera. Eighteen months later, David asked Elizabeth to marry him and join him in his hometown, Eau Claire, Wis. Once relocated with David and her daughter from a previous relationship, her blossoming love for photography propelled her to follow in his footsteps. Time spent with him, learning the mechanics and art of photography, going with him on assignments, fired her passion to become a professional photographer. After college graduation, Elizabeth worked with David at an Eau Claire newspaper. “And after a year there, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel called and asked us both to work for them. It was an amazing opportunity, very unusual.”

More than five years later, when Elizabeth contacted Linda Strom as a possible subject for a Journal Sentinel article, she was surprised by Linda’s quick return call and willingness to take Elizabeth with her as she ministered in prisons. And even more surprised, after their first meeting, by how easily they connected, how much Linda’s life story resembled her own. Linda invited Elizabeth to travel with her to Texas to visit prisoners on Death Row. Elizabeth would be one of the few photojournalists to document Death Row on film.

While there, Elizabeth observed Linda kneeling in prayer in her hotel room. What a good photograph! she thought, and asked for Linda’s permission to take her picture. Linda responded, Can I pray for you? That was the start of Elizabeth being drawn to Christ.

JBU had the privilege of sitting down with Alyce and Elizabeth to hear how God amazingly brought together two different women with two very different giftings for prison ministry with Linda Strom’s Discipleship Unlimited, and how God has used this ministry in their own lives. Though both women participated in the ministry at different times and went for different reasons, God has ignited their passion for Him and the women prisoners who desperately need Him.

JBU: How has your involvement in prison ministry changed your life?

Elizabeth: One evening, I was taking pictures and observing a worship service in the prison. The women prisoners seemed so peaceful, singing and praying, and I thought: You are in prison, probably away from your children, and yet so at peace. Here I am on the outside, I have my children with me, and I feel such emptiness. Afterward, I went to Linda and told her that I wanted to feel what these women were feeling. She answered, I’ll show you the way. In the three years since, I’ve joined her in prisons both as a photographer and believer. God replaced my feelings of emptiness with forgiveness. The abuse I experienced growing up kept me from functioning as an adult. I didn’t have a lot of self-confidence, I was constantly considering suicide, I held onto grudges and bitterness. I was like these women in prison, but I wasn’t behind bars. My relationship with God set me free.

Alyce: During one of my first prison visits, I watched as the women prisoners participated in a time of worship. The women were so free in their worship, without worry, giving the Lord their all. I started thinking about all the churches that are not behind bars, but hold back, afraid to experience God in an unreserved way. The women in prison worshipped Him with more freedom than I had ever seen. I observed firsthand the response of believers who thought they had nothing but Him, and their worship continues to inspire me outside the prison walls. They taught me not to hold back ─ to never hold back. I want my worship to explode out of me, like theirs does.

JBU: How have you connected with women in prison?

Elizabeth: I was surprised at first by how open the women were with us, and how willing they were to share their testimonies. Right away, they talk about their children and ask us to pray for them. As a mother, I can easily relate to the pain they feel being locked up and unable to see their children.

Also, so many of their stories remind me of my own childhood. Sometimes I think they are telling me my own story. And the fact that they are coming to Christ in prison amazes me. It would be life-changing for anyone to visit a prison. My husband went with me once, and by the end of the night, he was sobbing as he said goodbye. He was so touched by the women. They were the ones who were comforting him!

Alyce: Since my first visit, I have always felt that I belonged there. Each visit is different in terms of how we can share dance. Sometimes the women are not allowed to stand; sometimes we can get them dancing with us. In small groups, we talk and pray with them. They ask us to pray for their families, they grieve over children taken away, and worry that their families won’t accept their new faith. And they ask us to pray that they won’t fall away from the Lord when they leave prison.

The hardest part for me is the limited time we are able to spend with them. I want to get to know anyone who’s around, but there are so many women. I always return home challenged as the women need more than I can give. I ask the Lord to equip me for the next visit, so I can share what they need. I know that’s from the Lord when I leave feeling challenged and excited to grow.

Elizabeth: When I first visited Death Row, before I made my commitment to Christ, I remember hearing one of the women singing Amazing Grace. I was expecting to see all these rough, scary-looking women, but it was just the opposite. So many of the women looked so angelic. They were moved by our presence, and soon, others started singing with her. I felt something amazing and shocking happening. The room was so small, yet the moment was so intense. They had such beautiful voices. I couldn’t believe such a song was being sung in such a place!

JBU: How has God used your unique gifts to minister to others?

Alyce: After retirement from the ballet, I partnered with a ministry called Dance Eternal, which hosts an annual dance conference and many dance workshops. The world has made dance a repulsive thing, but we at Dance Eternal are attempting to reclaim the art of dance for God’s glory. God created some people with hearts more likely to respond to His truth presented in a visual way. Dance doesn’t touch everyone, but there is a part of every congregation that will be ministered to through a visual medium. But it’s important that a dance ministry be done in a proper way: dancers offering themselves to the Lord as living sacrifices, with pure hearts and nothing offensive in their performance, including their garments.

As a professional dancer, I rehearsed in front of mirrors all day and constantly critiqued myself. Gradually, God changed that in me and made it clear that I should only dance for Him. I could be the best dancer in the world, but without His anointing, nothing I did would have eternal value. So while I danced in The Nutcracker or Swan Lake on the professional stage, I also pursued dance ministry in prisons and churches. When I dance, I feel God smiling with pleasure.

Elizabeth: I can come back from a prison ministry visit and tell my husband about the experience, but if I show him the pictures, the actual events captured on film, I’m offering him the opportunity to make a more powerful connection. Photographs complement testimony by revealing the part of human experience that most people never see. People might think that women in prison have nothing better to do than attend a worship service, but when they see photographs of women lost in God’s presence and asking to be baptized, judgment can turn into compassion. There are awards you can receive as a photographer to help you establish credibility. But I’m much more motivated by phone calls and e-mails from those moved in a personal way by one of my photographs. When I worked on a story featuring a young girl who was severely burned, it was amazing how many people came forward to help. God wants me to be His photographer, to work on stories that deal with social issues, and it is His strength that keeps me going.

Elizabeth and Alyce have surrendered themselves and their unique gifts to God, and are being mightily used as His servants in places of darkness and despair. They bring light and the life-giving message of Jesus Christ to women without hope through a camera and ballet shoes. Perhaps, like them, God is calling you to some new faith venture. After all, what greater gift did Jesus offer than setting the captives free?