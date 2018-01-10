× Expand Shelter of Hope - Judy and John Pex

By Laura Leathers

The Jews ⎯ God’s chosen people since the beginning of time. Israel ⎯ God’s chosen country. Located in the Middle East, this small country (approximately 300 miles from north to south, 20 miles at its smallest point from east to west) is the focus of tremendous hostility and hatred from surrounding countries and religions. Threats from terrorists have become a part of daily living in Israel. Families and their way of life are in constant danger. “Peace, peace, peace,” is the cry of the people today. Never before in the history of mankind has there been a greater cry for world peace. Yet the greatest cry for peace comes from the inner sanctuary of a person’s soul, and that peace can only be found in a personal relationship with Yeshua (Hebrew for Jesus).

Judy Pex, an American-born Jew, became a sojourner searching for the answers to the inner longings of her soul. Judy says, “My grandparents, who came from Eastern Europe, were religious, but in the next two generations my family had abandoned most of their religious practices. It’s not that being Jewish wasn’t important to my parents. But it had more to do with a national and cultural identity than with a religious one. By the time I reached high school, I was experiencing inner turmoil. Outwardly I was still the model student and daughter, but I was often discouraged questioning my purpose. “Wasn’t there more to life than getting good grades, being accepted into a good university, getting a good job, and a good husband? Then what?”

The Sojourner

The “then what” became the leading force in her life, so much so that she bought into the system of the late 60’s and literally became a “hippie traveler.” After her first year of college she and a friend hitchhiked to Fairbanks, Alaska. Their summer trip turned into a “Dear parents, we aren’t coming home,” as they made plans to settle there for the winter. Her quest for “the truth” became the inner longing of her soul. Someone told her, “If you are really seeking truth, one day you will believe in Jesus Christ.”

After three years in Alaska, Judy decided it was time to pursue her ultimate goal—going to India to meet a guru. But first she headed to India to visit relatives she had never met.

Settled in Israel

The Yom Kippur War had just ended, soldiers were everywhere, and for the first time in her life Judy was in a country where everyone was Jewish. Her relatives welcomed her warmly and she went to work in the moshav, a type of settlement consisting of individual leaseholds formed cooperatively (another word is Kibbutz). She realized that her knowledge of the Bible and Israel’s history was nil. She was determined to get a Bible and read it.

After several months, Judy headed south and settled in Nueiba, Sinai (still a part of Israel at that time). Here along the Red Sea, she found the desert to be a paradise. She also found a handful of travelers like herself. One particular morning a French traveler named Jacob talked to her about Jesus Christ. Something about him was different and she was attracted to it. Judy admits she preferred talking about yoga and gurus. Yet, her desire to read the Bible intensified.

That hunger brought her back to Jerusalem. At Christmas, she traveled to Bethlehem. Judy says, “I’d never given much thought to Jesus as a historical figure before; to me He was more of a legend. Suddenly I began to see Him in a different light. Here I was in the place where He was born almost 2,000 years ago. I had no doubt any more that He really had existed. My eyes were being opened, but I had no idea where this would lead me.”

Judy learned of a place giving out free Bibles, so she got one and hitchhiked her way back to the Sinai. Her driver stopped for another hitchhiker, a Dutch man, who shared with Judy how he had found a new life by believing in Jesus. Back in Nueiba, Judy had plenty of time to read the Bible. As a Jew, the New Testament had been forbidden for her to read. Now her curiosity to read it intensified. So, she read the Bible in its entirety.

One day Jacob asked her, “So now do you believe in Jesus?” Judy says that question went straight to her heart. She knew the Bible was unlike any book she had ever read. Jesus was unlike any person she had ever met or read about. Her answer to Jacob was, “Yes, I do believe in Jesus and I want to follow Him.” After years of inner turmoil, peace flooded her soul. Her traveling days were over and going to India was no longer on her itinerary.

Sharing Yeshua at The Shelter

Twenty-eight years later, Judy and her husband John have shared Jesus with countless travelers at The Shelter, a youth hostel in Eilat they established in 1984. Their hearts’ desire is to offer a place where sojourners can find rest, both physically and spiritually. Guests come from around the world ⎯ nearly 55 countries so far. They stay one night or as long as two years or more. Judy says, “It is a way of life as well as a business. It is a joy to meet so many people and to be able to help them in different ways. I could never have imagined such a full, interesting life, and I am just waiting to see what the future will bring!”

Pour yourself a cup of coffee or tea and join Just Between Us as we learn more about the work God is doing in Israel and how you can specifically pray for the women of Israel:

JBU: Let’s begin with your family. How did you meet John?

Judy: John was the other hitchhiker in the car that picked me up near Bethlehem. He gave me a pamphlet about Jesus. Several months later we crossed paths at a home Bible study. The elderly owners invited us to stay with them and help them, and wherever we went we would invite others to come back to the house for Bible study. I was so excited about sharing the Good News.

Nine months after we met, John and I returned to the U.S. to be married. My parents objected at first to my new-found faith, but they couldn’t deny the positive changes they saw in me. They were the witnesses at our wedding.

JBU: Why and when did you return to Israel?

Judy: We lived in the U.S. for a year, but deep inside we both knew that Israel, specifically Eilat, was to be our home. This is where John began reading the Bible, and it was close to the Sinai where I found Christ so we immigrated to Israel in 1976.

JBU: What is The Shelter?

Judy: When John and I started The Shelter Hostel we believed that a hostel where non-believers could mix with believers in a natural and homelike setting would present good opportunities for ministry. We began with a heart for the traveler and for the outsider in society and felt that we would be able to provide a comfortable place with a friendly and warm atmosphere. Looking back through the years at the many people who have found the Lord here, we are convinced that a hostel in a strategic location such as Eilat is a wonderful way to take part in world evangelism without having to travel. Literally, the entire world comes to our doorstep as our guests.

JBU: Tell us about your love for people.

Judy: My heart is for people. I feel like that is what my ministry is ultimately all about. It’s connecting with people. I want to be there for them not just for the short run as a “spiritual midwife,” but for the long run, as a “spiritual parent.” That said I know so many times I fall short. A verse that has always been close to my heart concerning this desire is 1 Thess. 2:8 which says, “We loved you so much that we were delighted to share with you not only the gospel of God but our lives as well, because you had become so dear to us.” The key is “sharing our lives,” living transparently and being available for the people God puts on our doorstep.

When our children were young we usually had a “nanny” staying with us. They became part of our family. Often, they were girls who didn’t have a strong family background and had just become new believers. Friends often asked me how we could have people staying with us all the time. It’s a trade off, but the benefits far outweigh the disadvantages. I think it enriched the children and us. Now that the kids have left home, they have adopted the same lifestyle.

It isn’t always easy dealing with different people and not all the stories of the people who have stayed with us have happy endings, but many have come to Christ. This is definitely our calling and passion.

JBU: How did you find the building for The Shelter?

Judy: A small Jewish mission in Haifa bought an old building in Eilat to turn into its second hostel, but they couldn’t find anyone to run it. They approached us to see if we would be interested in using the building. They were a mission looking for someone to run their hostel and we were looking for a hostel to run! In the beginning they asked us for rent, but after they saw that our heart was the same as theirs, they didn’t charge us so we could pass on the savings to our guests.

JBU: What are some of the specific ways you are able to share Christ with the people staying with you?

Judy: On Tuesdays we have a Russian Bible study and on Friday evenings we have an evangelistic meeting. The guests, foreign workers, local people from the beach and others are all invited. We sing songs in different languages and there is a short gospel message. The message is given in English with translations into Russian, Chinese, Hebrew, and other languages if needed. This is followed by a free meal for all and becomes a time for fellowship and conversations. On Saturday evening the Eilat Congregation meets in a rented hall. This is a service in Hebrew that caters to the local believers and is translated into English and Russian. On Sunday we have a Bible study in English in the evening at The Shelter.

We have a wide variety of visitors coming to who are hearing the gospel. Quite a few Arabs are coming to The Shelter. Right now we have a new Arab man staying at the hostel. He’s a Muslim and very nice. He’s quite interested in the gospel.

Dan was born in Bosnia and came to Israel at 12. He became interested in Judaism and converted. He stayed at the hostel with us for some time until moving into an apartment. From the beginning, he was interested in the gospel, and on Yom Kippur he confessed that everything fell into place and that he understood that Jesus is his Savior. Ronen is another Israeli who stayed with us until moving into an apartment. He still comes back to visit often and is very open to the Good News. Alosha came to us in an amazing way. My friend was out jogging and was approached by a young man who needed directions to the hospital. He had sores all over his body, stitches on his forehead and was homeless. She brought him to The Shelter and he’s been with us ever since. Alosha gave his life to the Lord and is a totally new man. He was baptized in the Red Sea and will be attending a discipleship program for young Israelis. Several others have also been baptized. What testimonies of God’s grace and drastically changed lives they have all given!

JBU: Do the people who stay long term work in the area? How are these people financially supported?

Judy: Most of the people who stay long term have jobs, but not all. It is to the long-term guests that we have the most ministry. The Shelter often becomes a home away from home for them.

Our volunteers receive room and board and pocket money, while our guests usually pay to stay here. However, there are a few who don’t pay because we are trying to rehabilitate them so John gives them jobs to do around the hostel as a way of earning their keep.

JBU: Tell us a little bit about your four children and how are they involved in the work of The Shelter?

Judy: Our three oldest children have worked at The Shelter. Our eldest son, Joshua, 26, is currently attending law school at Haifa University. He is involved in the Messianic university student group and another organization that brings together Arab and Israeli believers.

Our daughter, Racheli, 23, is in her first year of nursing school at the Hebrew University and Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. She has done volunteer work in Brazil in a YWAM center for street children. Last September she and Josh took a trip to Kenya and Uganda. She was so touched by the experience that she is organizing a missions trip for Israeli believing teenagers this coming August.

Moriah is our third child and she is 20. She too went on a mission trip to Africa last fall and then stayed for an additional two months to volunteer in a home for street children. She is currently doing a three-month discipleship course for young Israeli believers.

All of our children have served in the army (Israel requires three years of service for men and two years for women) and our fourth child, Yonatan is 18 and currently serving in the navy.

JBU: Do you ever feel like you’re in danger?

Judy: We don’t feel like we’re in danger as Christians ministering, although a number of times John has been picked up by the police when evangelizing on the beach. One time he ended up in court and the maximum sentence he could get was 12 years. We got a lawyer and thankfully the case was dismissed. We prayed a lot that time! I’m really not afraid for my own safety, but have been concerned for our children when they were serving in the army and traveling around a lot by bus. There isn’t as much danger as you might think after watching the news. As one of our daughters once said, “If I blow up I’ll go to heaven, so what does it matter?” I have had to entrust them all to the Lord.

JBU: What are the needs of the women in Israel?

Judy: On the one hand, their needs are the same as women everywhere. Our unique needs come in the fact that there are many immigrants here (especially from the former Soviet Union) who need to be absorbed into the society. Because children are usually much more quickly accepted it can cause a division in the family. There are also many women who are either married to or divorced from unbelieving husbands which can create many problems.

JBU: What opportunities is God giving you to minister to them?

Judy: I am leading a women’s Bible study. We have about 20 women coming. We are involved in each other’s lives, praying for one another and helping out where we can. Our three oldest children help out by ministering to their children. We also have a used clothing exchange twice a year which is a big help for many of the women. The financial needs are pressing especially at this time of recession. Recently, we began a food pantry in the fellowship.

JBU: What is your passion, your heart for the people of Israel?

Judy: My passion is to see them come to know Yeshua, their Messiah. Our aim is to be a light shining in the darkness, a well of water in the dry desert, and an oasis in the wilderness. “Yeshua stood and cried out saying, ‘If anyone thirsts, let him come to Me and drink. He who believes in Me, as the Scripture has said, out of his heart will flow rivers of living water’” (John 7:37, 38). Believing in Jesus is the only thing that will bring peace to the people of Israel.