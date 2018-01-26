× Expand Understanding Spiritual Warfare

By Jill Briscoe

We’re living in a war zone. But, we who love the Lord have a secret weapon. It must be a “secret weapon” because many Christians don’t seem to know about it, or if they do, they don’t bother using it. However, it is certainly no secret to the devil. That weapon is prayer. As the little couplet says: “The devil trembles when he sees the weakest saint upon his knees.”

The basis of effective prayer is helplessness. When we are in the heat of battle, we must quickly come to “wit’s end corner” and cry out to God. It is in prayer that we can talk to God and “complain” about the devil doing his worst to us – and it is in prayer that we will be reminded that Jesus will do His best for us.

When we are on our faces before God, we can confess the sins we have committed that have the devil believing he rules our lives. And then we can take the Sword of the Spirit which is the Word of God (Eph. 6:19) and tell that old serpent, “sin shall not be my master” (Rom. 6:14).

Is the devil using “the world” to make you discontent? Read Philippians 4:12 and remember “the content of contentment” is Christ. Is the devil using your flesh to bring you down? Are you tempted to be ungrateful to your husband, disloyal to your leaders, or give in to sinful appetites? “Resist the devil and he will flee from you” (James 4:7). In the power of the Holy Spirit just say no!

As Satan’s footsteps dog you, remind him in a loud voice, “God’s fingerprints are all over my life, because prayer puts them there.” Run to God and don’t give up. Always remember the crib, the cross, and the crown, and believe what you believe!

The devil may be allowed to touch everything you have, but God will never allow him to touch anything you are (see Job 1:12). God rules, not Satan. He is the Prince of the power of the air – Jesus is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Prince of all Princes.

So make the horrible creature sick to his horrible stomach and hide in God, and let the Lord finish him off. May we exhort each other in the immortal words of Corrie ten Boom: “Keep on kicking the devil” or short for KOKD!