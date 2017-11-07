× Expand Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Resources

The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence explains, “Like any other chronic disease, addiction to alcohol and other drugs affects people of all ages regardless of income, educational background, country of origin, ethnicity, sexuality, and/or community where they live.”

The National Institute on Drug Abuse explains. “Many people do not understand why or how other people become addicted to drugs,” (including alcohol, the most commonly used drug). “It is often mistakenly assumed that drug abusers lack moral principles or will power and that they could stop using drugs simply by choosing to change their behavior. In reality, drug addiction is a complex disease, and quitting takes more than good intentions or a strong will. In fact, because drugs change the brain in ways that foster compulsive drug abuse, quitting is difficult, even for those who are ready to do so. Through scientific advances, we know more about how drugs work in the brain than ever, and we also know that drug addiction can be successfully treated to help people stop abusing drugs and lead productive lives.”

Addiction is not an easy subject to talk about for many reasons. It’s painful not just to the addict, but to everyone else who knows and cares about them. But you are not alone. Help is available for you and your loved ones in the forms of organizations, websites, books, and more.

First and foremost: if you or a loved one suffers from addiction, getting help is the first step to recovery. Reach out to local organizations – a search through the yellow pages or online will be enough to find somewhere close. Don’t isolate yourself; there are people who are ready and willing to help you. There’s no substitute for a good therapist or recovery group. We hope the following resources will assist you in getting started down the road to recovery.

Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Resources

ORGANIZATIONS

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) – uses fellowship and a twelve-step program to help members achieve and maintain total sobriety.

Alcoholics for Christ – a non-profit, interdenominational organization using the Word of God as its primary direction.

Alcoholics Victorious – a Christ-centered organization following the twelve-step program with a focus on God as the highest source of healing.

Celebrate Recovery – a Biblical program based on the words of Jesus, started in Saddleback Church but now offered at over 20,000 churches worldwide.

National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP) – helps locate affiliated treatment centers and methods close to you.

National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD) – helps friends and family prepare interventions and find appropriate treatment centers for those afflicted.

Recovery.org – connecting people and families with information and resources to help them recover from substance abuse.

The National Association for Christian Recovery – provides resources to churches to help them counsel those who are suffering from addictions.

SAMHSA - the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services whose mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America's communities.

Women For Sobriety (WFS) – the only national organization focusing specifically on the needs of alcoholic women, based on thirteen positive statements to encourage emotional and spiritual growth.

PHONE HOTLINES

Recovery.org: 1-888-761-5403

NCADD: 212-269-7797

NAATP: 561-429-4527

The National Association for Christian Recovery: 888-551-6227

BOOKS

Sober Mercies by Heather Kopp

Sober Boots: Spiritual Reflections on the Path of Recovery by Heather Koop

Just Keep Going by Sarah H. Nielsen

The Life Recovery Bible, NLT

Praying for Your Addicted Loved One by Sharron K. Cosby

Freedom from Addiction: Breaking the Bondage of Addiction and Finding Freedom in Christ by Neil T. Anderson, Mike Quarles, and Julia Quarles

I Am Second: Real Stories, Changing Lives by Doug Bender and Dave Sterrett

The Heart of Addiction: A Biblical Perspective by Mark E. Shaw

Courage to Change: Personal Conversation about Alcoholism by Dennis Wholey

The Beauty of Broken: My Story and Likely Yours Too by Elisa Morgan

God is for the Alcoholic by Jerry G. Dunn

ARTICLES

My Double Life as a Secret Addict by Helen Coronato

How to Love a Drunk by Melody Harrison Hanson

Getting Real About Alcohol by Frederica Mattewes-Green

Celebrating Recovery by Carol Matthews

The Vicious Truth About Drug Addiction and Alcoholism by Bob Waliszweski, Loren Eaton and Adam Holz

Junkie in the Pew by Natalie Lederhouse

What Does the Bible Say About Alcohol? by Rachel Marie Stone