× Expand Staying Spiritually Fit

By Kathy Howard

For many of us regular weekly Bible study goes on hiatus until the fall. So often the kind of change of pace summer brings, can throw even the most disciplined among us off kilter spiritually.

Try one of the following three tips to keep spiritually fit this summer:

1. Online Bible Study and Community

Make use of one of these great online Bible studies for the summer.

Women's Bible Cafe - a great site that facilitates online community to go through published studies together.

Hello Mornings - online community that provides accountability and encouragement for women to spend time with God each morning.

2. Summer Bible Reading Plan

Use a plan that’s short-term and gives you some breathing room!

My 10-week plan on Paul’s Life and Writings is perfect with just four days of reading each week.

Here’s another summer-friendly plan: WomenLivingWell.org. Founded by Courtney Joseph, this community is hosted on her blog and goes through books of the Bible one at a time (they’ve read Genesis-Numbers, Proverbs, Matthew, Acts, and Job). This is the first online Bible reading group I had ever joined, and it’s was a wonderful way to read through Luke (this is also where I learned the SOAP method of reading the Bible). Readers are encouraged to plug into groups for accountability, though this isn’t necessary, so you can jump in at any time. I love that it offers international groups as well, including one for Romanian readers. Awesome!

3. Podcasts

Many churches make their pastor’s sermons available for listening on their church websites. You can listen to many great preachers and women speakers from wherever your summer travels happen to take you. Try one of these:

Telling the Truth - ministry of Stuart and Jill Briscoe

Going Beyond Ministries - ministry of Priscilla Shirer

Northpoint Church - Andy Stanley

Summer doesn’t have to mean a spiritual setback! Just temporarily change the way you do things.

Excerpted from kathyhoward.org