When Wisdom Leads to Wisdom

By Saleama A. Ruvalcaba

I was a new Christian and it was my first time at the Tuesday morning Bible study. The parking lot was full. I was late. I still had to find childcare, and it had already begun when I finally made it upstairs.

The large room was full with over a hundred women seated at different tables listening to the Bible teacher. Right away I noticed the absent diversity. As a brand new Christian, I didn’t understand God or His love for all people. I still viewed myself as inferior.

The second thing I noticed was the absence of youth. Since childcare was offered, I assumed more younger women would be there. I wasn’t sure if I was at the right Bible study. I stood there staring at nearly a hundred elderly white women. “Should I stay or leave,” I wondered?

However, I was so desperate for God. Our family was losing our home, and we could barely feed our children. I was on the verge of tears all the time. All I wanted was to hear from God and to know we’d be all right. I looked around and not only did no one else look like me, no one looked distraught, hurt, and scared like I was, but I found a seat and I stayed anyway. I continued with the Bible study, which led to our family attending that church.

One Sunday, I saw a church announcement for help with the prison ministry and inquired about it. The supervisor of that ministry, Verlene, responded to me via email saying she’d meet me for coffee to talk about the responsibilities. When we met for coffee, I recognized her from the Tuesday morning Bible study. Verlene was a woman in her seventies, and I knew right away she was a seasoned believer. She was humble and tears streamed from her eyes within moments as she spoke about her love for Jesus. She could tell I was an overly excited new Christian. Instead of inviting me to join her prison ministry, she offered to disciple me. That invitation changed my life—it was the beginning of my hope and love for the church and God’s kingdom.

Embrace the Wisdom

Society is fixated on staying young and, from my observation, Bible studies lacking youth are often ignored by younger women. We tend to be more concerned with developing compatible friendships first. Congenial relationships are good, but there is also great power in God’s kingdom when friendships develop with aged women. I’m convinced had Verlene been younger, she more than likely would have offered me the opportunity to serve in her prison ministry, but through the eyes of wisdom, she knew I wasn’t ready, so she offered to disciple me instead.

We met every week at her home to study. We prayed together and went out to lunch. She shared stories about her walk with Jesus. When my children were dedicated, she was the only person from the church up front with our family. I was honored when she attended my Bible certificate ceremony. She even gave me a Bible that changed my life. I was so embarrassed to tell her I had trouble reading my Bible, however, one day when I arrived at her home for our study, she had a gift for me. She gave me a study Bible with a commentary. I couldn’t put it down. I was finally able to understand God’s Word more clearly.

Wisdom Equals Personal Growth

I continued to study from the Bible Verlene gave me, and my growth was evident to church leadership. I was eager and excited. When leaders asked for my help, I was always willing. Two years after walking as a scared believer into the Tuesday morning Bible study, I was asked to be one of its leaders. I couldn’t believe it. Tuesday morning Bible study was the largest Bible study at that church—and I was asked to be a co-leader!

Coincidently, the lack of youth and diversity at that Bible study was an issue with the church, and my leadership helped open things up. I also led prayer, mid-year fellowships, and implemented a Bible curriculum for the children in childcare. I began my writing ministry when I was asked to write newsletters for another ministry, MOPS. The time Verlene took, and my obedience to God, allowed my leadership to develop. If we’re honest, sometimes we want a lot all at once, but God is patient and He has perfect timing for us.

Our family eventually moved away and Verlene and I lost touch for a while. I continued to lead within women’s ministry and I also began to write more. In fact, I wrote a small book to lead people to Christ, but didn’t know what to do with it or how to promote it, so I waited on God for what to do with it.

A few years later, we visited our hometown and I was able to track down Verlene. It was great to see her again. She was still doing prison ministry at 81 years old. We had a lovely time catching up at dinner. Before saying goodbye, I remembered I had a copy of my book in the car, so I gave it to her as a gift.

After reading the book, she called me and said, “Remember when we first met how you wanted to do prison ministry with me? Guess what…you’re going! And, I need copies of your book.” She loved the book and thought it would be perfect for the women inmates.

On any given Sunday when Verlene visits the prison there could be a full lockdown if a prisoner takes someone hostage. I continue to be amazed that at 81 years old, Verlene is still risking her life faithfully for the Lord.

Wisdom Equal Being Still

Verlene and I stayed in touch after we reconnected. One day she shared something with me. She said she’s never been lonelier in her life. She lives in a retirement community, still active in the church, but couldn’t connect with other women because of their busy schedules. Mother Teresa once said, “Loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted is the most terrible poverty.”

I knew exactly how she felt as a deep connection with godly women my own age has also eluded me. I always thought in time it would change.

Then it hit me: Verlene always taught me that the most important thing is being still. No matter who we are or how old we get, being still before the Lord has to be intentional. It was never God’s intention for us to become so busy with church that we ignore the body. God reconnected Verlene and I at this time because He knew we would need each other again. She taught me humility through her life stories, which demonstrated her continued trust and faith in God. She taught me how to faithfully serve Him, and the importance of daily reading Scripture. She taught me that, although ministry is important, it should never replace God.

It’s my prayer that we allow ourselves to be open to older godly women in our lives who have been walking faithfully with the Lord. We need to break away from the busyness of life and church and cherish the “Verlene’s” who are jewels in our ministry. They can impart wisdom from generation to generation, which can lead to the growth of wise leaders. We can grow God’s kingdom by embracing older wise women as well as allowing ourselves to be still before God.

God led me to a church Bible study years ago that on the outside didn’t seem like the right fit, but on the inside it was the perfect fit. I would not be the leader I am today had it not been for my obedience and openness to a woman twice my age. If I didn’t know it before, I now know a great leader in the church is led by the greatness and wisdom of God. Though lonely at times, Verlene rejoices because she knows Jesus is always with her. She opened her heart to an excited new believer and, together, we are expanding God’s kingdom through our love for each other, hope for the church—and guided by our deep love for the Savior.