A Christian Response to Homosexuality

By David P. Seemuth, Ph.D.

As Stuart Briscoe suggested in “Brown Suede Shoes,” the spotlight on the gay and lesbian community has become not only brighter, but it has provoked responses from people of all walks of life, especially and appropriately from the Church. So we must examine Scripture for the godly and authoritative response to the issues that arise in families and in the broader society surrounding “homosexuality.”

Following the command in Rom. 13:8, “Owe no debt to anyone except the continuing debt to love one another,” we need to view the issues through the lens of what debt we owe to those who identify themselves as “gay” and “lesbian.” Whatever else comes from our words and actions, we need to love everyone, no matter what their “sexual orientation.”

Here is a short list on how we might live this out.

We must love them.

Remember this is the debt owed to gays and lesbians. Love does no harm to a neighbor. Love must be, as Rom. 12:9 says, “…with-out hypocrisy.” Our private conversations about the gay and lesbian community must match our public, genuine love shown for them.

We must live out the “grace and truth” of Jesus.

Jesus had amazing love and sensitivity for the outcasts of society and harsh critique for the self-righteous religious leaders. Grace is “undeserved favor.” We all need it; the gay and lesbian world is no different. Truth, surprisingly, is scarce in the rhetoric surrounding how the Church should respond to gays and lesbians. But much research has been done about how the biblical world and writers understood and spoke of homosexuality. Most Christians are ignorant about this, and it is to their shame, so they resort to “proof texting” verses without true understanding.

We must be “quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry” (Jas. 1:19).

Too often, Christians respond to gays and lesbians with such anger that it is no wonder that some call it “hate speech.” We must listen and enter into relationships that will build trust and demonstrate that we value people, period. God so loved the world – the whole of sinful humanity of which we are part.

We must follow Jesus’ way of relating to our world.

Jesus entered into the places of brokenness and pain. He cared deeply for those scarred both by the sin of humanity and the mistreatment of others. We build relationships with people in the “gay” and “straight” community for the sake of introducing them to Jesus.