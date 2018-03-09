Sharing the Answer

× Expand Living as a Christian

By Jill Briscoe

I found such deep purpose and meaning and fulfillment in seeking Christ that I was compelled to ask the girl who led me to Him, “Does anyone else know about this?” She laughed, “Of course,” she replied, “why do you ask?”

“You mean all those people sitting in church knew about this, and they never went out of their way to tell me?”

I have never recovered from the shock. How anyone who truly knows Christ can ever sleep more than four hours a night beats me. How can we who know the answers to the eternal why in people’s hearts do anything other than continually share it with others? We must “go into all the world” and tell what we know. How can I watch people filling their lives with water when I own the wine cellar? How could I find the cure for cancer and keep the secret to myself? Not me! The fact that we have the answers is just too exciting, too important not to share.

This poem by Jason Lehman came to me through the mail a long time ago. It sums up the dilemma of the person who thinks the answer is just around the corner, or perhaps just behind their back, or even under their nose right now, or they can’t seem to see it.

PRESENT TENSE

It was Spring, But it was Summer I wanted,

The warm days, And the great outdoors.

It was Summer, But it was Fall I wanted,

The colorful leaves, And the cool, dry air.

It was Fall, But it was Spring I wanted,

The warmth, and the blossoming of nature.

I was a child, But it was adulthood I wanted,

The freedom, And the respect.

I was 20, But it was 30 I wanted,

To be mature, And sophisticated.

I was middle-aged, But it was 20 I wanted,

The youth, And the free spirit.

I was retired, But it was middle age I wanted,

The presence of mind, Without limitations.

My life was over.

But I never got what I wanted.

How incredibly sad! We only have today - not yesterday, not tomorrow. If we don’t appreciate it right now, we’ll miss it! Today is where we’ll find our significance. Let’s not waste one more minute. Pray that God would reveal His significant purpose for your own life. Pray that you would have the strength, courage, and persistence to never stop seeking Him.