× Expand A Thanksgiving Prayer

By Jill Briscoe

As we embark on this week of Thanksgiving there are so many things to be thankful for. We can get so busy with the day to day, or focus on the problems of life that thankfulness fades to the background of our lives. May this week awaken in us afresh the need to live a life of gratitude not just this week, but every week of the year—and to deeply appreciate the freedoms and gifts we have been given.

Here’s a piece on thankfulness I wrote not long ago for my book Faith Dancing. Why don’t you use my words and make this a Thanksgiving prayer from your heart to His? Take some time to reflect on the words as you read and pray.

Thank you for the will to praise

My Father God through all my days;

Blessings more than I can name,

For, first and foremost, Christ who came,

Saving, changing, lifting high,

Those who weep, and hurt and sigh.

Thank you, God, for hearts that sing,

Thank you, God, for everything!

Thank you for the chance to love

A God who lives in heaven above.

Thank you for a world to tell

About the One who saves from hell,

Thank you, Lord, for trusting me

With serving, giving ministry.

Thank you, God, for hearts that sing,

Thank you, God, for everything.

Thank you, thank you, for the day

When hard-won freedom came to stay,

Giving us a chance to grow

And better serve our God below.

Forbid we take for granted here

The things that cost our fathers dear.

Hear my heart, its anthem sing.

Thank you, God for everything!

“Thank you for thanking me,” He said with a smile. “Never take your freedom to freely worship for granted.”

“Oh, I won’t, dear Lord,” I replied.

“Always remember what your freedom is for,” He continued seriously.

“Freedom to_____?” I paused, thinking hard. What was the freedom our fathers had fought and died for all about?

“It’s not freedom to ‘do what you like,’ He reminded me.

“It’s freedom to ‘be what you ought.’ Never forget it!”

“I’ll try not to,” I promised.

Then I prayed for all the people in other countries who had little or no freedom of religion. How blessed we are.

“Help us to use our freedom for Your ‘kingdom things,’ Lord,” I prayed.

Why don’t you ask Him to help you to do the same?