Are You Too Busy to Have Fun?

By Julie E. Luekenga

Are you too busy to have fun?

Take out a pencil and piece of paper. Jot down a few of your excuses for not taking the time to play. Did any of your reasons include not enough time, too little money, never alone, it’s too selfish, a lack of ideas, or just plain too tired?

We are stretched thin! But in order to keep our energy up, we can’t afford not to make recreation a priority. God promises in Jeremiah 31:25: “I will refresh the weary and satisfy the faint.” God in His wisdom made rest a commandment; the gift of recreation and rest is rooted in obedience.

Toy Chest of Ideas

Do you long for creative expression? The Psalms are filled with examples of songs and instruments expressing the deepest emotions of David’s soul. Pick up that dusty guitar and learn a few new chords. Or take up that long-abandoned piano playing again. If you love poetry, read the passionate words in the Song of Solomon, and then try writing your own love poems or praise for God’s creation.

In Exodus 31, the handiwork of silversmiths, sculptors, weavers, stone cutters, jewelry makers, and more were put to work to build a splendid tabernacle to house the Ark of the Covenant. Check out the local arts center or community college and rediscover a craft or artistic talent you have pushed aside.

The Bible even talks about physical exercise. Paul tells us in 1 Timothy 4:8 that physical training is of some value. So get out and walk, take an aerobics class, play kickball with your kids, or take up jogging. I have cried prayers to God, marveled at His amazing creation and even worked out dinner menus all to the tempo of my pounding feet.

Remember your need for rest. Jesus often escaped to solitary places to be with His disciples, or to spend time alone with God in prayer. Never underestimate the incredible renewal that comes with spending time in prayer, reading God’s Word, sipping iced tea alone on a sunny deck, reading a good book, or rejoicing in the company of girlfriends.

Ready, Set, Go!

Now that you understand the need to recreate and hopefully have come up with a few ideas of your own, be sure to make this a workable priority in your life. The more specific your goal, the more likely you are to pursue it. Write a goal with specific details: “I will spend 20 minutes three mornings a week from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. on an activity (choose something specific here) to renew and refresh me.” Recreation and refreshing your mind, body and heart is vital to your spiritual well-being.