Living Life in the Moment

By Lisa Elliott

Whatever journey you’re on learning to live life in the moment will help you weather the storms in your life. These lessons have helped me through my darkest hours.

Embrace your circumstances, realizing that Plan “B” is not an interruption in the Plan “A” of your lives, but rather it has been God’s Plan “A” all along.

Learn to praise God through the darkest storm knowing that He’s the God who calms the storm with a word, “Peace. Be still.”

“Take time to taste the tears.”

In Jesus alone, there is comfort and hope and joy and peace and that none of these things are dependent on “good news” or “guaranteed happy endings.”

Trust God’s perfect timing, even when it seems that He’s shown up too late.

Don’t stand in God’s way even when His ways don’t make sense to you.

Life goes on in the midst of devastation. There are still children who need attention. There is still housework to be done and bills to be paid. Ministry doesn’t stop and others’ needs don’t subside just because you have your own to take care of. God will carry you from “strength to strength” (Ps. 84:71).

Live life in the moment, where Jesus lives, celebrating “what is” rather than regretting the “if onlys” or worrying about the “what ifs.”

Learn the importance of seizing each moment as God’s gift to you.

Learn to not seal my lips, nor conceal God’s love and His truth from others, even when the pain is unbearable, so that others will see and fear and put their trust in Him (Ps. 40:3,9,10).

