Steps for International Adoption

By Shelly Esser

If international adoption is on your heart, consider these steps:

1. Pray.

Pray for God to lead the way. Think and pray through which country you want to adopt from, the age and sex of the child, how many children, the right timing, how it might affect other family members, etc.

2. Find an International Adoption Agency.

Research to find out if an adoption program is offered in the country you are interested in. The internet is a great place to start. Next, seek an international agency that provides adoption services for your country. (There are many Christian agencies out there in almost every country.) Find out about the agency’s time frame, necessary paperwork, any restrictions the country has (age, marital status, family size, etc.). You can gather information from various agencies and then make a decision.

3. Find a Local Agency.

You will probably need to work with a local agency in addition to the country agency. They will set up a home study and provide the necessary paperwork to the country agency.

4. Read Books and Agency Literature.

Immerse yourself in what to expect the first month, second month, third month, etc. The more you educate yourself, the better prepared you will be when your child arrives.

5. Find On-Line Support.

Utilize on-line adoption support groups and blogs to learn all you can (about adjustment and attachment issues, behavioral problems, grief, what other parents are going through and learning, etc.). There is a lot of honest sharing out there, and it will better equip you for the challenges you may face.

6. Beware of Corrupt Agencies.

Unfortunately, there are bad agencies out there. You want to find a solid, ethical agency that keeps on top of any corruption in the adoption process and provides regular honest communication. Ask for references from past families the agency has worked with.

7. Expect the Process to Take Time.

For the average person trying to adopt, it may take eight months to three years to get your child home. International adoption in other countries can be unpredictable, with unexpected delays, so patience is key.

