5 Ways to Flourish in a Pandemic

Are you feeling buried beneath the ground of this pandemic? If so, you are not necessarily in a bad place. It is beneath the soil, in darkness, where some of God’s best fruit is produced. It is in the solitude and silence where the most growth takes place. In the words of a song, I remember from my early days as a believer: “When you come to the place where I’m all you have then you’ll find I’m all you need.” Talk about essential service!

A part of God’s mission and purpose in our lives in the middle of a pandemic is to expose the human parts of us so that we can acknowledge our need for Him. However, His mission is also to produce growth in our character and fruit that will last into eternity.

Here are five ways to flourish beneath the dark soil of a pandemic.

1. Recognize that the reality is reality.

There is nothing we can do about the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic. It is an unprecedented time in history, as we have heard and said so often. In addition, that is the point, isn’t it? We have never been this way before. We are all doing our best to navigate through it. Yes, together. But also as individuals. It occurred to me that while we cannot change the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic, we can change how we look at the personal reality we are facing. In addition, facing that reality is where it all begins—right within our own hearts, minds, and attitudes. We cannot change what is, but we can change how we look at it and how we respond to it. The reason this is so important is that when we do not accept our reality, we fall prey to circumstances we cannot control, or become victim to what we feel we cannot change and subject to restrictions we cannot do anything about. It leaves us feeling trapped, paralyzed, helpless, and resentful. And at the end, all we are doing is rooting ourselves in bitterness, anger, and frustration rather than producing the good fruit God intended it to produce.

We can resent, revolt, and resist all we want, but what good is that? And what does it really change? Wouldn’t it be better to recognize and accept that it is what it is? Rather than becoming bitter, resentful about it, and becoming frustrated and exhausted because of it, we can choose to operate within it, and pour our energies into the good that will come out of it—ultimately, our own good! We are more adaptable than we give ourselves credit for. We do not have to be victims to it. We have an active part to play in it—right within our own hearts and homes beginning with our attitude toward it.

2. Come to terms with our present reality.

Human nature would have it that when we hurt, we have to find a cause for it. And typically, we want to find something or someone outside of ourselves to blame for it. When we cannot control our circumstances, we look to blame someone or something else for them. Rather than treating the pandemic like the enemy, perhaps we should ask ourselves how we could befriend it. In other words, asking ourselves, what we can learn from it all and how we can grow and change as a result.

3. Own our part in the reality.

We may not be able to change the fact that we are living through a pandemic, but we can take steps to change what we can about our own reality. The pandemic is forcing us to think about and do things differently than we have thought about them or done them before, so we need to ask ourselves questions like: How can I do things differently from how I have always done them? How can I change my routine to allow myself more space and time to function in a healthy and productive way? What personal changes can I make within my heart and home to help me get through this time successfully and with something good to show for it? Who can I call for added support and outside perspective? What can I do outside of myself and my house that will help me breathe easier and find freedom within bounds?

4. Give yourself permission to feel the effects of your reality.

When we are in the middle of the muddle of our circumstances it is hard to think objectively. We become subject to our surmounting restrictions. We become victims of our own emotions. No one is better at heaping guilt on us than ourselves. There is nothing wrong with feeling the way we are feeling. In fact, we need to give ourselves permission to feel what we are feeling, rather than feeling guilty about feeling what we are feeling, but while we need to take time to taste the tears, we cannot stay in the puddle they produce indefinitely. That is when it is important to find a healthy way of dealing with them. Allowing ourselves the time and space to grieve our losses so that we can embrace the good that comes from it all. Talking to a friend. Seeking professional counsel. Asking for help and support. All with the view of finding a renewed sense of hope and confidence in ourselves.

5. Focus on the Truth within the reality.

When we know the truth, the truth will set us free. That truth is found in Jesus. He is the way, the truth, and the life (John 14:6). Consider Him who endured such opposition from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart (Heb. 12:1-4). Jesus gives us a healthy, vital, and hopeful focal point. Jesus understands our limitations, our fears, and the restrictions we are facing. He, too, was once subject to earthly, government restrictions. Therefore, we need to look to Him to give us an objective, healthy, unrestricted and unrestrained perspective—a heavenly one. That truth is most profoundly found in the Truth: the Living Word of God. God’s Word speaks truth into our minds with words of life and hope. Encouraging words, life-giving truths, and the hope of a victorious outcome.

Our reality may be our reality. However, our greater reality is Jesus—our living Hope. So rather than being buried by a pandemic; ground yourself in the hope of eternity that He has planted right within our hearts (Eccles. 3:11). That way we will be sure to bloom, grow, and flourish.