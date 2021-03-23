Not Knowing is Stressful

The year 2020 may go down in history as one of the most stressful times around the world. Like you, I have heard various versions of the following confession of anxiety and fear for many months.

“My part-time job ended during this COVID craziness. I wake up in the night feeling anxious about the future. What about school health safety and academic continuity for my children? What if I get sick? I don’t even know how to pray!"

Bad news fills our social media feeds and daily reports on our phones and televisions. Anxiety and full-blown panic bubble up in our minds and bodies, as we worry about tomorrow. There seems to be no escape.

God set eternity in our hearts (Eccl. 3:11) as a blessing and a curse, because though we are driven beyond today, we cannot know the beginning to the end. Our hunger to de-mystify our future is natural and God-given, but humanly impossible.

Growing in Knowing

Given our desire to know what is coming next, we can appreciate the books authored by the apostle John. To stabilize new believers in his day, he says repeatedly that the purpose of his letters is so that we would know: the truth about Jesus, that God loves them, that they will be like Him, and more.

John commonly uses two forms of to know in the Greek language, ginosko and oido. Whereas oido relates to knowing information─facts or the ways things are in the natural world─ginosko refers to knowing through personal experience or relationship. The difference is like this: We may know(oido) someone’s name at first introduction, but we come to know(ginosko) them over time and through continued encounters in a much deeper way.

We start out knowing about God and His Son Jesus through stories and historical accounts in the Bible and other books. But the knowing that we gain by walking through life with God is what brings the trust and faith responses that we need to survive the troubles of this world. Our relationship grows and gives us confidence: God is still with us, caring for us and providing what we need.

The Jesus I Know

I lived overseas in Kabul, Afghanistan, for seven years. I faced a reboot on many levels when coming back. Due to a difficult departure from a difficult place where I held high level responsibilities, I needed focused renewal.

I started counseling and debriefing retreats for overseas workers. For several weeks, I followed up these efforts with long-time friends and spiritual mentors, meeting to talk and pray through reflective questions. These exercises helped me assimilate the pain and growth of the Kabul years and recall what I knew (ginosko) about Jesus’ love for me.

Practically Speaking

As a counselor and life coach for many years, I recognize the challenge of transitions and the anxiety created by an unknown future. Waiting and not knowing is hard. COVID restrictions and isolation are hard.

What should we do when anxiety and panic rise in the clouds of future uncertainty?

Prepare wisely. Exercise your mind and body, keep healthy, sleep, get outside, and connect with selected people as possible. Tackle tasks a bit at a time. Reach out to serve in a reasonable, prayerful, balanced measure. Read and write and sit in solitude daily, allowing God to interject words of direction and encouragement. Sense His care and companionship. Share with trusted friends and consider reaching out to a mentor or life coach. Build resiliency. Believe in His faithfulness.

Finally, one day, all efforts to know this earthly future will be done and our eternal future will come. Our souls will have no more questions; the mysteries will be solved. We will know and be known completely and enjoy everlasting peace in His presence.