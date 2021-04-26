Your Presence is Requested

Never has the treasure of human presence come to light as during this COVID-19 pandemic time of life. You, no doubt, hear these similar heart longings from people in your sphere as I do:

“Between supervising the kids’ schooling and working from home, I hardly get out of the house. I miss having time to myself and visiting, in-person, with my friends.”

“My assisted-living residence is very strict about visitors. I am allowed one or two people per week for 30-minute visits outside, wearing masks, and sitting six feet apart. I feel so lonely.”

“To keep from being exposed, I have cut all group gatherings like church, restaurants, and big stores. I feel so isolated.”

How can we be present in such disconnected, even dangerous circumstances?

Presence with Purpose

Jesus attended large and small gatherings with purpose─maybe to introduce His divine power through a miracle or maybe to teach a crowd about the kingdom of God through a story. He was clearly present with His disciples for the purpose of preparing them for His upcoming absence and their continued ministry.

He demonstrated that presence isn’t just about proximity; presence is about purpose.

This is good news for us during COVID-19 times when proximity is so restricted. It requires us to be creative, learn new skills with technology, or open up to new ways to connect.

Here are some practical, purposeful ideas to be present as a neighbor, friend, parent, caregiver, or spouse:

1. Individual Moments: Take 10 to 15 minutes at a time with your loved one, fully given with no distractions.

2. Play: Plan a game night and indulge in silly antics with your loved ones.

3. Good Questions: Ask open-ended, thoughtful questions. Listen patiently.

4. Device-Free Time: At an agreed place and time, turn off your devices for engaged conversations with the people in your home.

5. Movement: Walk the dog, ride bikes, show off your hula hoop skills, or participate in an exercise video with your husband or child.

6. Work Boundaries: Leave work at work─cut off phone calls and computer time past your designated working hours.

7. Curiosity: Interview others, new or known, as you would a stranger.

8. Appreciation: Comment on the specialness of others or their acts of service.

9. Creative Activity: Plan art, crafts, cooking, or leisure activities that keep adults and children engaged.

10. Affection: Hug and kiss those in your safe circle, cuddle your child, hold hands in the car, or on a walk, give a foot massage, and prepare for sexual intimacy with your spouse.

The Gift of Peaceful Presence

COVID-19 restrictions open up more time to spend in God’s presence, which is much better than reading another article describing the dire future of economics, politics, or health! When we soak ourselves in the faithfulness of a loving God, we may question the meaning of the crisis but ultimately recognize that He is worthy to trust with our future.

Developing a non-anxious presence is a marvelous gift for those crippled with fear and loneliness. When connected to God, we are prepared to be purposefully present with others.

With no idea how long this pandemic will last, we need God to give us the wisdom for how to reach out to those in our home and beyond. Maybe we will take up pen and paper as in days of old, still wishing as the apostle John: “I have much to write to you, but I do not want to use paper and ink. Instead, I hope to visit you and talk with you face to face, so that our joy may be complete” (2 John 12).

Until in-person socializing is commonplace again, be as present as possible and cherish every moment.