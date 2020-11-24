No Problem Too Small

My little girl had been wearing the same pair of tennis shoes for over a year. The rubber was worn, and her toes pushed at the end. I would normally take her and her twin brother to a shop so that they could try on options, but since I wanted to avoid exposing my children to COVID-19 during the prolonged quarantine, I had been wondering how to get my daughter a new pair of shoes.

With all the bike riding she had been doing, the state of my daughter’s tennies was becoming critical. I needed to do something. One morning, before I headed to a superstore for groceries, I mentioned to my husband that I might also buy a few pairs of shoes for Annalise to try at home. I felt disappointed when he told me that the retailer wasn't taking returns.

For about a month, I had been casually praying about the situation. As I drove to the store that day, I again asked the Lord, "What am I going to do about shoes for my little girl?" When I arrived, I almost didn’t look at the shoes. Since they couldn’t be returned, I thought it best to avoid temptation.

After I passed the shoe aisle, I decided to peek at the selection anyhow. When I found the girls’ tennis shoes, my eyes focused on one price tag. Oddly, it was the same color as the more costly price tags, and yet this one somehow popped. It read, “Clearance: $3.” The only remaining pairs were sizes nine and ten. That was the size range that I needed! At that price, I could purchase both even if I couldn't return them.

The shoes are so cute. They are a sparkly pink with rainbows, ponies, and lights. They are everything that a four-year-old girl could want and the nine fits perfectly!

In a world with masses of people and countless troubles, it is incredible that God's care for me is so involved that He takes the time to answer my seemingly insignificant prayers. There have been many instances in my life when God supplied the big things that I needed, bringing major answers to prayer. However, when God provides for my small needs, it often amazes me even more.

In those moments, I know that God sees me. He is my personal loving Father who is present, aware, and willing to help with all my concerns both big and small. Philippians 4:19 affirms this when it states, “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.”

Thank you, Lord, for providing a solution to my little problem.