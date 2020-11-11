Trusting God in Challenging Times

Let’s just put it on the table. These last eight months have been hard! Life as we knew it has been forever changed, replaced with social distancing, face masks, losses of all kinds, grief, fear, and a lack of togetherness when we need it most. In the beginning, I have to confess, I thought, “I can do this” thinking it would be a month or two at the most. Now months out, I’m weary; I’m experiencing a low-grade anxiety just beneath the surface and, if I’m honest, at times wondering where God is in it all? Has He forgotten me? Can I trust Him in the dark with what looks like a new way of life with no end in sight?

Thankfully, in my moments of doubt, I’m reminded that our God is the God of the storms. Nothing is a surprise to Him and nothing is too big for Him. He sees even the smallest details and cries of our hearts. And we can bank on the fact that everything about His character is trustworthy. While everything around us changes and spins out of control, His trustworthiness never does!

While not a pandemic, the disciples found themselves needing to trust God with a “furious” storm that unexpectantly came into their lives too (Matt. 8:23-27). I can envision them setting out on what looked like a normal evening trip to the other side of the lake, that they had likely taken many times with Jesus. No doubt they didn’t have a concern in the world. But then all of a sudden a storm. Not just any storm, but a life-threatening, life-altering storm. Fear gripped their hearts. And to make matters worse, Jesus was sleeping. Have you felt afraid during this pandemic? Have you felt like Jesus has been sleeping, that He’s not aware of all you’re going through, that He’s somehow absent? You’re not alone. So did the disciples.

But what does Jesus do? With a word He calms the storm and all becomes still. And while the storms continue to rage outside in our world and lives, He is still in the business of stilling storms. If we let Him, He comes alongside us like the disciples to still the fears in our hearts replacing it with His enduring peace. The more we grow in our trust in Him, the greater the stillness and calm we will experience in our lives.

We can put our complete trust in Jesus because He is completely trustworthy. He is the storm calmer. And for as long as this pandemic storm rages on, He will remain in the boat with us, so we can completely trust Him to take care of us. He’s promised us that He will never leave us alone. We may not understand the bigger picture, and even feel like Jesus is asleep, but we can be confident in His trustworthiness, especially in the storms of our lives. His eye is never off us or the concerns of our hearts. And He is never surprised by the storms that hit our lives or this world.

You can trust Him to give you the strength you need today for whatever you’re facing. This is where the disciples stumbled: they let their fear take center stage instead of their belief and trust in Jesus. Isaiah 41:10 says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Do you believe it? Like the disciples, Jesus is asking you to trust Him with your greatest fears today. To believe Him to still the storm.

Rather than let yourself go deeper into fear, pray. Pour out your heart to God from the moment you start your day to the moment you lay your head on your pillow at bedtime tonight. Tell God what’s worrying you, what your fears are, and ask Him to bring you peace─to still your fears. Reaffirm your trust in Him and watch how He stills your storm!