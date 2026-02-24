Combating Loneliness by Stepping into Community

When loneliness creeps in during a new season of life, God often meets us through unexpected community. This encouraging story reveals how one brave step into shared life can lead to deep belonging, hope, and healing.

This article originally appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By: Margaret Kemp

Have you ever felt the weight of loneliness as you moved to a new location or walked into a new phase of life?

After spending most of my life nestled in a blanket of familiarity, circumstances thrust me into a new city. Just as I settled into my new home, a Goliath-sized crisis threatened to destroy me.

Friends and family were too far away to wrap their arms around me. And though I hated venturing out on my own, I knew I couldn’t face my challenges alone.

I reconnected with a family friend named Nila and began attending church with her. When Nila found out I liked to sing, she insisted I join the choir. Though I’m not exceptionally talented, I scraped up enough courage to make my way to Wednesday night practice.

I climbed the narrow steps that led to the choir room and tentatively poked my head in the door. Beyond the piano was a sea of unfamiliar faces. I had one last chance to sneak away.

What was I thinking, entering this group?

What if I don’t fit in?

But the directors welcomed me and showed me where to sit. Other members provided me with a folder of music and greeted me with friendly conversation.

As the weeks went by, I got acquainted with the other members. I felt safe enough to open my heart and relate my story. Older women shared stories of God’s faithfulness in their trials. They fed me hope and nurtured me with generous amounts of love.

Over the years, choir members became my closest friends.

Walking into a new group can be scary. We might feel exposed, vulnerable, ignored, or invisible.

But if we want to combat loneliness, we have to take that first step into community.

