By: Jill Briscoe

One of the worst kinds of loneliness is spiritual loneliness. Yet, this loneliness can draw us into a deeper commitment to God.

This is what the Lord says about the men of Anathoth who wanted me dead. They had said, ‘We will kill you if you do not stop prophesying in the Lord’s name’” (Jer. 11:21, NLT).

One of the worst kinds of loneliness is spiritual loneliness. Jeremiah experienced this in his own hometown, Anathoth (Jer. 1:1). No one wanted to hear his message. The townsfolk – his neighbors, friends, and even his own family – hated him. He was crushed when he realized the people closest to him were not about to follow King Josiah’s reforms and return to the Lord...

✨ Want more encouragement? Read the full article in Just Between Us Magazine on Substack—your weekly source of biblical encouragement for women.

Read the Full Article in the Magazine →