Three Life-Giving Ways to Encourage Those We Love Most

By: Robin Dance

The sign for an all-women’s gym near my home always snatches my attention when I drive by: “Strong girls lift each other.”

The words of that bright pink sign usually send my thoughts scampering down bunny trails (but hardly about anything related to fitness or personal training): What does it mean to be strong? Why should I, and how can I, uplift the women in my life?

If you’re anything like me, you have a hard time brushing off the harsh, thoughtless words from people you care about or forgetting a friend’s hurtful actions. And while you might have come to grasp that “hurt people hurt people,” it is painful to be left out, forgotten, or on the receiving end of a verbal assault even if you know it comes from a place of insecurity, envy, or lack of consideration. Unkind and especially mean-spirited words or deeds may not draw blood, but they still cut deep. Even exchanges with strangers—an impatient server, a rude cashier, the less-than-helpful DMV clear—can leave you frustrated or furious if you aren’t thinking beyond yourself.

In the fractured and polarized world we find ourselves in, it’s helpful to remember the dog-eared sentiment attributed to Reverend John Watson: “Let us be kind to one another, for most of us are fighting a hard battle.” Those battles can range from personal offenses and cross words to crippled relationships, illness, financial hardship, or job insecurity. People are lugging around a ton of invisible baggage, and I’m convinced we can help lighten the load.

What if we approached every encounter with our families, friends, and neighbors as if we had the power to make it better?...

✨ Want more encouragement? Read the full article in Just Between Us Magazine on Substack—your weekly source of biblical encouragement for women.

Read the Full Article in the Magazine →