What Classroom Does God Have You In?

Choosing to Build Others Up.

By: Shelly Esser

After graduating from college I was asked to substitute teach a high school English class at a Christian school. Perhaps because I had a teaching degree, they figured I was qualified. After much prayer, I decided to do it. To my surprise at the end, the principal approached me and asked me to teach the sixth, seventh and eighth-graders full time. I was flattered they had asked me, but also terrified. 

“I’m not a teacher,” I told my husband. “What in the world would give me this challenge?” But it became clear that this was the Lord’s way of calling me.

And so I began to teach school, while continuing with other ministries. Every day I went in to teach, I would build kids up, and love those kids! I was on a mission to encourage. I made it my number one goal there. When kids would come to me with a problem or assignment, I looked them in the eyes and told them they could do it, and I believed in them. Within weeks, their entire demeanor changed. They were laughing and smiling. They were doing better spiritually and emotionally, and they gently wanted to see me now again. They were turning their life over now and getting good grades, and parents were calling to tell me how much their children liked school...

