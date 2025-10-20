Wholeness for the Lonely Heart

By: Katherine Perez

I cleaned the floor and fluffed the pillows as I prepared our home for company. My husband knew that my friend was coming over for a girls’ night in—we were going to watch movies, eat candy, and talk all night. He planned for his night and promised to give us our space.

I sat with my phone on standby and prayed for the night as I watched the clock. A few minutes later I received a text from my friend—she wasn’t going to make it. Disappointment struck my heart; I instantly felt lonely. I couldn’t spend the evening alone, not after I had prepared my heart for community.

I marched to our home office and demanded my husband abandon what he was doing, claiming that we don’t spend enough time together. He was confused, since we had already shared our plans. I huffed off upset, but felt the Lord speak, “You’re only asking him to spend time with you because your friend isn’t here.” I stopped in my tracks; it was true. I was dumping my loneliness onto my husband, but it was not his fault that my plans were cancelled. He was not responsible for my loneliness, I had to face it with God...

