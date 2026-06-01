The Perfect Balance of Talking and Listening

In a culture that rewards constant self-expression, Susan Vernick asks a timely question: have we lost the art of truly listening? Drawing on the wisdom of Proverbs and James, she offers six practical conversation tips — from assessing your talking style to pausing before you speak — that help women honor others and reflect Christ in their everyday interactions.

This article originally appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Susan A. Vernick

Could it be that social media has contributed to conversation narcissism? Have we become so programmed to voice our opinions uninterrupted, without questions or pausing, and without face-to-face contact that we forget the art of conversation? Or are some people just not naturally good listeners?

The Word of God had some wonderful instructions about talking and listening. Listening is a refined art we can nurture and develop, especially when hearing God and His "still, small voice" (1 Kings 19:12, KJV). Communicating, talking, and listening are also practical, important parts of our daily lives.

We all have had this experience and can even recall someone who always monopolizes the entire conversation. We find ourselves scratching our heads as we listen and listen and listen some more. But, just maybe, a little gentle conversation etiquette is all that is needed to help all of us along the path to hearing more and talking less.

So, at the risk of monopolizing this conversation, here are some gentle reminders and tips.

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