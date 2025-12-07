I’m Not Ready for Company!

By: Arlene Pellicane

When I heard that CHAOS could stand for “Can’t Have Anyone Over Syndrome,” I could relate! I can’t blame my kids for a messy house anymore. My college son is out of the house and my other two kids are high schoolers. They’re not leaving toys, Legos, wrappers, and board books everywhere I step. Don’t get me wrong—they contribute to the piles around the house—but I must accept blame too.

I’m no HGTV Network devotee. My go-to meal has three ingredients. I’m not making a fancy sauce or figuring out how to use an Instant Pot. You won’t catch me doing linens on Monday, mopping on Wednesdays, and cleaning the blinds every other Friday.

Years ago, my husband James, alarmed at a foreign sound, yelled from upstairs, “What’s that noise?”

“I’m cleaning the blinds,” I yelled back.

He was speechless and finally said, “We’ve been married for so many years; I’ve never heard you clean the blinds!”

James has been known to snap and declare, “Everyone straighten up as if company was coming!” even when no one was coming over. I have a few strengths but cleaning the house is not one of them.

Maybe you can relate to being stressed about keeping your home neat, especially during the holiday season. Your heart might beat a little faster just thinking about entertaining company.

Take a slow, deep breath, friend.

