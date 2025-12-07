Let God Use Your Table

Watching the Lord Work Through Simple Gatherings.

By: Abby Turner Kuykendall

I grew up knowing that sitting around the table was important. I had breakfast there before school and dinner when we all came home, and even when my sisters and I were running in three different directions, my mom made it a point that we ate together.

My experience around the table was built around family, so it substantiated the belief that I needed a husband, a house, and a nice table before I could eat at the table. As a result, I daily ate breakfast in the car, lunch at my desk, and dinner on the couch.

The habit I cultivated and the relationship I had with my table not only created an atmosphere of loneliness and isolation, but it was the antithesis of what God desired for me. I wasn’t developing meaningful relationships with anyone—my deepest relationships were with my computer, job, and four-legged friend Baylor.

Take the First Step

I floundered my way through unhealthy relationships, depression, and defeat until Jesus began nudging me to change my relationship with my table. 

