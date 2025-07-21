The Write Thing to Do

Today’s technology is amazing! Press a button on your TV control and a picture appears on the screen. Press a button in your car and music fills the air. We have phones now where we can text messages... even speak our messages and actually see the person we’re communicating with.

What we’re not seeing much of these days is the wonder of the written word. No, I’m not referring to the Bible, but rather to something quite similar to the Bible—much like God’s words of love and encouragement. I have a dear friend who occasionally sends me what I call “love notes.” Oh, birthday cards, get-well cards, and the like are all love notes, but when those “special occasion” cards arrive with added handwritten words of love and encouragement—talk about blessings! We also have the wonderful “no occasion” cards, written for no other reason than expressing one’s love and care.

Writing a card doesn’t take much time at all, and there’s great reward. I recently heard a friend of mine exclaim: “I got a card in the mail, and it was handwritten!” She was filled with joy because someone had taken the time to make it special for her.

You can use whatever’s on hand, be it notebook paper, index cards, even sheets from off a scratchpad. Get creative! Not only “special occasion” cards, but “Thinking of you” cards that are blank on the inside can be found at the Dollar Tree for next to nothing in cost.

Why not start at home? Pen a love note to your husband. Leave it on the bathroom counter where he’ll find it when he gets up in the morning. He’ll more than likely wonder what you’re up to! Tuck love notes into your kids’ clothes pockets or in between the pages of their school books. Teach your children to write love notes. No in-house family? You more than likely have family living somewhere to whom you can write.

Surely there’s someone you know right now—a family member, a friend, a co-worker, your pastor—in need of such love and encouragement. That friend who occasionally sends me love notes? I tell her, “Before I even open my mailbox, I know what’s awaiting me because light shines out through the seams. When I take the note from out the box, it lights up the entire Post Office, as well as my heart.”

Want to light up someone’s life today? It just seems like the write thing to do.

For Further Study:

📖 Read:

Let these verses guide you in using your words to encourage and uplift:

Proverbs 16:24 – “Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.”

Hebrews 10:24–25 – “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds... encouraging one another.”

Philemon 1:7 – “Your love has given me great joy and encouragement, because you, brother, have refreshed the hearts of the Lord’s people.”

💭 Reflect:

When was the last time you received a handwritten note of encouragement? How did it affect you?

Who in your life could use a word of love or support today? How can you be intentional in encouraging them through the written word?

🙏 Pray:

Lord, thank You for the power of words. Help me to use mine to bring joy, light, and encouragement to others. Give me a heart that notices who’s hurting, who’s weary, and who just needs to know they’re remembered. Stir in me the habit of writing love notes—not just to mark special occasions, but to share Your love in everyday moments. Let my words reflect Your heart. Amen.